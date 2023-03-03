The public is invited to obtain free tickets to see Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!” co-host and former champion, who will headline this year’s Nebraska Science Festival on April 6 at the Boys Town Music Hall on the Boys Town campus.

Tickets for the general admission seating to “Artificial Intelligence: Are Humans in Jeopardy?” will be released online at Eventbrite (up to four per person) at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 6, on a first-come, first-served basis. The link will go live that morning; check the Nebraska Science Festival website for more information.

Although the April 6 presentation is free, tickets are required for admittance when doors open at 7 p.m. The presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for past keynote speakers have gone quickly. If you are unable to obtain tickets online, you may come to the venue on April 6 and any open seats at 7:25 p.m. will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jennings will headline the 2023 Nebraska Science Festival, which runs from April 1 through 30 and features an array of science- and technology-related activities in communities across the state. The festival is geared toward making science accessible, interactive, relevant and fun for all ages.

Jennings rose to fame in 2004 when he spent six months as a contestant on “Jeopardy!” His 74-game streak and $2.52 million in winnings still are “Jeopardy!” records. Today, he is a permanent co-host for the show with Mayim Bialik.

During his keynote, Jennings will describe the behind-the-scenes account of his 2011 epic battle with IBM’s “Watson,” the super-intelligent supercomputer specifically designed to beat the world’s best players at “Jeopardy!” He also will pose important questions for anyone interested in – or, thanks to Hollywood, terrified by – the idea of increasingly sentient machines that can reason and learn.

Presented by UNMC, the Nebraska Science Festival is a collaboration of organizations and individuals interested in the advancement of science literacy. In addition to UNMC, other sponsors, to date, are Boys Town, Metro Credit Union and media sponsor KETV.

In addition to the Nebraska Science Festival website, SciFest updates and information are available on Twitter and Facebook.