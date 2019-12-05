Do you need help with your holiday baking? What about your holiday shopping?
If you’re stressing about either or both of those issues, you’re in luck because this weekend is filled with cookie sales, craft boutiques and everything in between.
There are also several events where you can relax and be entertained.
Here’s a round-up of holiday events taking place this weekend:
Winter WonderlandFrom the creators of Junkstock, Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms returns Friday through Sunday at 1150 River Road, Waterloo.
Everyone is invited to shop from 70 indoor, heated vintage vendors, makers and artisans. Kids can visit with Santa on Santa’s Mountain which features a slide like in the movie, “A Christmas Story.” The Grinch will be in his cave underneath Santa’s Mountain. There also will be a large light display throughout the farm, free hayrack and carriage rides, and food trucks.
Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per day or $10 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
Winter Wonderland also is set for Dec. 13-15.
Holiday Cultural FestivalThe Durham Museum invites everyone to experience the Holiday Cultural Festival from 4-9 p.m. Friday.
Over 45 local cultural organizations will display their crafts and traditional dress while musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening. Hard-to-find ethnic foods and gifts will be available for purchase.
Regular museum admission applies of $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children 3-12 and free for children age 2 and under.
Cookie WalkTrinity Lutheran Church at 1546 N. Luther Road in Fremont will be having its annual Youth Cookie Walk from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
All proceeds from the sale will go to youth activities.
Christmas BazaarSt. Patrick Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.
Coffee and sweet rolls will be served from 8-11:30 a.m. while a luncheon is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be live music, baked goods, candy and raffle items.
Breakfast with SantaFremont Presbyterian Church at 520 W. Linden Ave. will be hosting Breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
Kids are invited to get their picture taken with Santa, hear a story read by Mrs. Claus, make some crafts and eat free pancakes.
Craft ShowFremont Parks and Recreation’s 42nd Annual Craft Show is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Christensen Field’s Main Arena.
Admission is $1.
Christmas BazaarSaturday will mark the 75th Annual Christmas Bazaar at First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., in Fremont. The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coffee and cinnamon rolls will be served from 9-11 a.m. while lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cookies will be sold by the pound.
There also will be a variety of homemade candy and baked goods, holiday crafts/gifts, a silent auction, photo booth, Santa Claus and raffle items. Admission is free.
Cookie & Candy BoutiqueSt. Matthew Lutheran Church’s 28th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique will be from 9 a.m. until gone Saturday at the church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.
Cookies and candy will be sold for $6.50 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served compliments of the LWML.
Holiday MarketThe Physicians Mutual & WOWT Holiday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Mercy Road at 67th Street in Omaha.
The classic German-style open-air market is housed under heated tents that encompass approximately 15,000 square feet. Over 55 local vendors will be selling food, wine, jewelry, décor and more. Admission is free.
Space DayThe Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland will be celebrating Space Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature Santa Claus, the Star Wars Stormtroopers from the 501st Central Garrison Legion, and interactive activities. The 501st Legion will make their grand entrance with Santa at 10 a.m.
Guests also can enjoy droids, make-and-takes, free cookie decorating to the first 500 youth, and an interactive storyteller.
The event is part of general admission for the day. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for military and seniors, $6 for children 4-12, and free for children 3 and under.
Capitol Tree LightingThe annual Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Prelude music will begin at 1:30 p.m. The capitol is open from 1-5 p.m. that day and the capitol’s gift shop will be open.
The governor’s residence will be hosting an open house at 3 p.m. following the program. History Nebraska will have the Kennard and the Environmental Trust will have the Ferguson Houses open and decorated for the holidays from 1-5 p.m.
Meet Santa and Mrs. ClausKids are invited to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave.
Pictures can be taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus (one per child or family). Gift bags will be given to children (while supplies last). Those attending are asked to bring food donations for the food pantry.
Back to BethlehemGood Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1440 E. Military Ave. in Fremont will be hosting Back to Bethlehem: An Interactive Journey to the Manger from 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors are invited to see shops and stalls, music and crafts. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. This year, guests also can see a dramatic reenactment of the nativity through vibrant art and actors’ shadows.