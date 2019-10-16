New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee will be visiting Blair Public Library & Technology Center from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Lee will be discussing her latest book, “A Single Light,” and talking about writing in general. There also will be books available for purchase.
Lee will be the first in the Blair Public Library & Technology Center Fall Author Series. Upcoming authors in the series include local authors, Tim Welch and Katie Simpson on Nov. 17 and Margret Kingrey on Dec. 7.