Touring, interactive dinosaur exhibit will be stopping in Omaha this weekend

Dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages will have a unique opportunity to see these creatures up close this weekend.

Jurassic Quest, said to be the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America, will be stopping at CHI Health Center Omaha this Friday through Sunday, April 15-17.

Dinosaur fans will have the chance to experience Jurassic Quest’s most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family, including realistic dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, “The Quest” interactive scavenger hunt-style adventure, photo opportunities and more.

Jurassic Quest has been touring since 2013, treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago.

The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

If you’re unable to attend this weekend, Jurassic Quest will be stopping in Lincoln from April 29 through May 1 at the Lancaster Event Center.

On their adventure at Jurassic Quest, attendees will be able to:

Conquer The Quest – See if you have what it takes to follow the clues to complete The Quest. Prizes will await the brave explorers who collect all 10 clues along the way.

Ride a dino – Kids can jump on a dino’s back and hang on tight. Some of the animatronic dinosaurs are ridable and kids tend to find their favorite.

Explore bounce houses – The bounce houses are dinosaur-themed. Some are designated specifically for small children.

Create a dino craft – The crafts table is free and open to all. Attendees can create their own paper dinosaur, color a dinosaur, or choose from other crafts.

Dig for fossils – Paleontologists of all ages are welcome to dig for fossils. They may uncover ancient secrets like triceratops fossils, T-rex fossils and more at the event’s science tables.

Meet baby dinos – A fan favorite, these babies – Triceratops, Camarasaurus and more – are said to be amazingly life-like and cute.

Walk with dinosaurs – The playful adolescent dinosaurs like to run around and play with the audience. Guests can take photos, touch a tooth or tail, and hang out with the dinos while they’re exploring.

Discover ancient oceans – Discover the secrets of underwater sea dwellers like the enormous pre-historic sea turtle, the earliest discovered dolphins and the 50-foot megalodon.

Jurassic Quest is a self-guided experience. Event staff recommend planning 1-2 hours to experience everything at their preferred pace.

Tickets for kids and adults are $22 while tickets for seniors are $19. There is free entry for children younger than 2.

With the standard kids ticket, children can explore all of the dinosaurs, participate in arts and crafts, interact with a baby dinosaur, and enjoy the walking dinosaur show. Additional rides and activities require activity tickets that are available for purchase at the “Upgrades and Tickets” booth inside the event for $6 each.

The kids unlimited tickets are $36. These tickets include standard admission, plus unlimited turns on activities and rides such as the custom dinosaur-themed inflatable attractions, stationary and walking dinosaur rides, fossil digs, and more, without having to pay as you go.

The two largest stationary dinosaur rides and the largest dino bounce house have a minimum height requirement of 36 inches. All rides and inflatable attractions have a maximum weight limit of 140 pounds.

The stationary dinosaur rides are the largest dinosaur rides. They are animatronic and move in place. The walking dinosaur rides are smaller and move forward slowly.

Advance online ticket purchases are recommended at jurassicquest.com/events/omaha-ne. You choose which day and time you would like to attend Jurassic Quest when purchasing online. Tickets are good only for the day and entry time selected.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, but weekend morning and afternoon time slots often sell out. Walk-up tickets are subject to availability for the next available timeslot.

