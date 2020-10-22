Trunk or treat postponed in Cedar Bluffs

The 2nd Annual Cedar Bluffs Public Schools FBLA Trunk or Treat has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, from noon to 2 p.m. at the practice field directly west of the school.
The free community event will include decorated trunks, candy and food. Masks are required.
New trunk participants can still register by Oct. 27 by visiting https://forms.gle/bqBt4kzhH2zttQHT8. Anyone with questions may contact Kate Chrisman at kate.chrisman@cbwildcats.org.
