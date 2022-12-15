Visit the Holiday Poinsettia Show inspired by holiday traditions in New York City

Lauritzen Gardens transforms into a magical place during the holiday season.

Visitors are greeted each year by the iconic 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree, but the Holiday Poinsettia Show’s theme changes from year to year.

This year’s Holiday Poinsettia Show is inspired by the sights and sounds of Rockefeller Center and the holiday traditions in New York City. The hope is visitors will feel as if they’ve been transported to the Big Apple, even though they’re still in Nebraska.

The Holiday Poinsettia Show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 23, then again from Dec. 26-30. Lauritzen Gardens is located at 100 Bancroft St. in Omaha.

In addition to seeing the 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree, visitors can tour through the lush conservatory to see the holiday express, roast marshmallows on the festival garden patio, and visit the gift shop.

Standard garden admission applies to see the Holiday Poinsettia Show. Tickets are $15 for adults, $9 for kids ages 3-12, and free for kids ages 2 and younger.

On select evenings, the floral display hall and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory are adorned and enhanced with lights as the garden extends its hours for Bright Nights to celebrate the beauty of the season.

Everyone is welcome to explore the illuminated indoor gardens – from the poinsettia tree to a tropical paradise – and see festive installations that glow and shine, showcasing nature in a new light.

Guests can gather around the crackling fire, write letters to Santa, shop for gifts in the gift shop, purchase a S’mores kit to roast a marshmallow, enjoy the family-friendly activities in the Family Chill Zone, create art in the Lite-Brite Forest, and more.

Remaining Bright Nights will take place from 4:30-8 p.m. Dec. 15-23 and Dec. 26-30.

This is a ticketed event and is not included in regular garden admission. Members receive a 50% discount on tickets to Bright Nights.

Advance tickets are required and are only available online (no walk-ups). Tickets are limited and have timed arrivals every 15 minutes. Children ages 2 and younger do not need a ticket.

Admission rates are $15 for ages 13 and older and $9 for ages 3-12. Admission for garden members is $7.50 for ages 18 and over, and $4.50 for ages 3-17.

Visit lauritzengardens.org to purchased timed tickets to Bright Nights.

Several other family-friendly holiday events are taking place this weekend – and they all involve Santa. Here are a few of those festive events:

Swim with Santa

The Fremont Family YMCA’s Dillon Family Aquatics Center will be hosting Swim with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

Attendees are invited to take a photo with Santa from 5-6 p.m. and/or swim with Santa from 6-7 p.m. There also will be a cannonball contest with Mrs. Claus. This activity is for the whole family.

Cost is $10 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $20 for non-members.

Storytime with Santa

The Fremont Mall will be hosting Storytime with Santa at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Santa is going to read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and then open a present from his special guest.

The event also will include free hot cocoa provided by Hy-Vee, free popcorn provided by Fremont Theaters, and free face painting provided by the Fremont Bergan Cheer and Dance Team.

There also will be raffles prizes (free entry). Pictures with Santa will be offered from 1-6 p.m.

Spaghetti with Santa

The Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO will be sponsoring Spaghetti with Santa from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, 106 W. Main St., in Cedar Bluffs.

The cost is $8 per person or $25 per family. The price includes spaghetti, garlic bread, cookie and a drink.

The event also will include family fun, music, arts and crafts. All proceeds will benefit Cedar Bluffs Elementary School.

Santa’s Family Fun Weekend

The Omaha Children’s Museum will be presenting Santa’s Milk and Cookies Family Fun Weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a day of play with the family at the museum. Design and eat your own holiday cookies, partake in unique themed arts and crafts, learn about candle making and the use of candles in holiday traditions, catch a “Freezing Cold” science show, and meet Santa.

General admission is $15.