The ongoing saga of whether or not a controversial LGBTQ+ book will remain in the Keene Memorial Library will continue on Tuesday, May 9, at the Fremont City Council meeting that evening.

Two council members — Ward 1 representative Paul Von Behren and Ward 2 representative Glen Ellis — jointly placed a resolution proposal on the agenda for the May 9 meeting of the council that would overrule the library’s advisory board’s April 17 decision to move “This Book is Gay” to the adult section and completely eliminate the popular LGBTQ+ how-to book from the city library.

In their resolution, the duo cited Nebraska state law and statutes which define terms such as minor, adult, sexual act and other phrasing that describes illegal sexually-oriented content available to minors.

Their resolution seeks the, “rescinding the Library Board’s decisions to retain and relocate the book entitled ‘This Book is Gay’ and instead order the Library to remove the book from the Library’s onsite physical collection, as well any online access afforded to minors as required by the (Children’s Internet Protection Act).”

The item was requested by local business owner, book activist and grandmother Sandra Murray, who on April 27 wrote a letter to Ellis asking him to place an item on an upcoming council agenda seeking the removal of “This Book is Gay,” by author Juno Dawson.

“These books endanger children and teach and encourage them to do things that are unlawful,” Murray wrote in her letter to Ellis. “The book has graphic adult sexual pictures, gives children specific directions on how to download their pictures onto adult sex sites and encourages them to go to sauna houses to have sex with adults.”

The book is one of the top 10 banned or most contested books in the nation, according to the American Library Association. It is a more than 200-page “how-to” manual aimed at youth age 12 and older, and includes copious descriptions of sexual acts as well as tips on how to meet other LGBTQ-identifying people for sexual encounters.

Murray and her daughter Kelley Garay both filed official forms with the library seeking full and total removal of the book in physical and online formats from the city library. Those requests were rejected by Library Director Laura England-Biggs.

Following the rejections, Murray and Garay both filed appeals of England-Biggs’ decision with the library advisory board. On April 17, the five members of the board voted unanimously to relocate the book from the young adult section of the library to the adult section.

Not satisfied with that decision, Murray spoke at the April 28 meeting of the Fremont City Council, demanding that the book be removed by city council action.

Whether or not the item will even be discussed by the full council will not be known until the meeting begins, after the portion of the meeting when council members vote on whether or not to approve the meeting’s agenda.

During that part of each council meeting, normally a routine unanimous vote to accept the agenda, any council member can make a motion to remove a certain item from the agenda.

If that motion gets a second from another council member, then a vote is taken on whether or not to remove the item from the agenda. The process played out earlier in 2023, when a resolution from Ellis to censure Council President Mark Jensen was voted off the agenda.

Since the book debate began in late December, members of the public who are seeking the removal of controversial LGBTQ+ or sexual education books from the city’s library have repeatedly said that the city council is the final authority on library content.

Under the city’s Municipal Code, the eight-member elected body could overrule any decision of the library director of the five-person library advisory board.

Jensen has stated in multiple interviews with the Tribune as well as in public comments during meetings that he objects to any library book appeal or issue being heard before the full council, and that he’d make a motion to remove any item related to the library or books on any agenda.

“I have stated that publicly and that is still my intention. If a council person puts this on the agenda, I will make a motion to remove that from the agenda. At the beginning of meetings, we vote to adopt the agenda — I will make a motion at that time to remove that from an agenda,” Jensen stated in an April 28 interview with the Tribune.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, May 9, inside the second floor council chambers of the city’s Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.