FRIDAY, JULY 26
12-9 p.m. – 4-H club booth set-up begins, 4-H Exhibit Hall
1-7 p.m. – Poultry and rabbit check-in, Rabbit and Poultry Barn
5 p.m. – Gates close to main fairgrounds for livestock unloading
4:30-7:30 p.m. – 4-H static exhibits check-in, Rybin Building
6 p.m. – Henton Trenching Teen Zone opens
6-9 p.m. – Dairy cattle check-in, Cattle Barn
7:30 p.m. – Concert featuring Rhett Akins and Tyler Farr
9 p.m. – All livestock must be on fairground and in place
11 p.m. – Live music by Dylan Bloom Band
SATURDAY, JULY 27
7-7:45 a.m. – Horse show check-in, Horse Arena
7:30-8 a.m. – Poultry show check-in, Open Air Show Arena
8 a.m. – Poultry Show, Open Air Show Arena
8 a.m. – Horse Show, Horse Arena
8 a.m. – Dairy goats in milk must be on fairgrounds
8 a.m. – Cowboy Fun Run
8-9:30 a.m. – Hog check-in/weigh-in, Hog Barn
8-9:30 a.m. – Meat goat check-in/weigh-in, Sheep Barn
8-9:30 a.m. – Sheep check-in/weigh-in, Sheep Barn
8-10 a.m. – 4-H static exhibits check-in, Rybin Building
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. – 4-H club booth set-up, 4-H Exhibit Hall
8:30 a.m. – Meet me at the flag pole
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – 4-H static exhibits interview judging, Rybin Building
9 a.m. – Dairy cows in milk must be on fairgrounds
9 a.m. – Dairy Goat Show, Two Rivers Arena
9-11 a.m. – Beef check-in/weigh-in, near Beef Barn
9-11 a.m. – Bucket calf record book submission, 4-H Office
10 a.m. – Henton Trenching Teen Zone opens
11 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show, Two Rivers Arena
11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Rabbit Show check-in, Open Air Show Arena
12 p.m. – Rabbit Showmanship, Open Air Show Arena
12:30 p.m. – Rabbit Show, Open Air Show Arena
3 p.m. – Tractor Driving Contest, near the baseball field
4 p.m. – Rybin Beer Garden opens, Rybin Building
5-6:30 p.m. – Rocket Launch Contest, baseball field
6 p.m. – 4-H static exhibits must be in place and 4-H club booths decorated, 4-H Exhibit Hall
6 p.m. – Bucket Calf Interviews, location TBA
7 p.m. – Granite & Marble Interiors Rodeo
9 p.m. – Live music by Phil Vandel
SUNDAY, JULY 28
7-7:45 a.m. – Horse Show check-in, Horse Arena
8 a.m. – Horse Show, Horse Arena
8 a.m. – Church service
8-11 a.m. – 4-H Pancake Feed, Rybin Building
8:30 a.m. – Meet me at the flag pole
9 a.m. – Sheep Show, Two Rivers Arena; Meat Goat Show, following Sheep Show
10 a.m. – Mud Volleyball Tournament
10 a.m. – Beer Garden opens, west side of Two Rivers Arena
10 a.m. – Bloody Mary bar opens, Beer Garden
10 a.m. – Henton Trenching Teen Zone opens
1 p.m. – Backyard BBQ Contest
4:30 p.m. – Parade – “Washington County Strong”
6:30 p.m. – 4-H Fashion Show and 4-H Awards Program, Rybin Building
7 p.m. – Pioneer Farm Family Awards, 7 p.m.
7 p.m. – Granite & Marble Interiors Rodeo
9:30 p.m. – Live music by Taxi Driver
MONDAY, JULY 29
7-8 a.m. – Feeder calf, bucket calf and junior breeding heifer check-in, near Beef Barn
8:30 a.m. – Meet me at the flag pole
9 a.m. – Beef Show, Two Rivers Arena
10 a.m. – Henton Trenching Teen Zone opens
4 p.m. – Rybin Beer Garden opens
6 p.m. – C&C Complete Diesel Repair Antique Tractor & Pickup Pull
7 p.m. – Kids Pedal Pull, Rybin Building
9 p.m. – Live music
TUESDAY, JULY 30
7-7:30 a.m. – Dog Show check-in, Rybin Building
8 a.m. – Dog Show, Rybin Building
8 a.m. – Hog Show, Two Rivers Arena
8:30 a.m. – Meet me at the flag pole
10 a.m. – Henton Trenching Teen Zone opens
1 p.m. – Cat Show check-in, Rybin Building
1 p.m. – Companion Animal Show check-in, Rybin Building
1:30 p.m. – Cat Show, Rybin Building
1:30 p.m. – Companion Animal Show, Rybin Building
2 p.m. – Round Robin Livestock Showmanship Contest, Two Rivers Arena
2 p.m. – Livestock Bowl Awards Presentation, Two Rivers Arena
4 p.m. – Rybin Beer Garden opens
6 p.m. – Fontenelle Hybrids Tractor Pull
6 p.m. – Wine Tasting
9 p.m. – Live music by Nuclear Bees
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
7 a.m. – All 4-H exhibits released
3 p.m. – Livestock Auction
7:30 p.m. – Olsen Auto Demolition Derby
9:30 p.m. – Live Music by Lemon Fresh Day, Beer Garden