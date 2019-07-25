{{featured_button_text}}
FRIDAY, JULY 26

12-9 p.m. – 4-H club booth set-up begins, 4-H Exhibit Hall

1-7 p.m. – Poultry and rabbit check-in, Rabbit and Poultry Barn

5 p.m. – Gates close to main fairgrounds for livestock unloading

4:30-7:30 p.m. – 4-H static exhibits check-in, Rybin Building

6 p.m. – Henton Trenching Teen Zone opens

6-9 p.m. – Dairy cattle check-in, Cattle Barn

7:30 p.m. – Concert featuring Rhett Akins and Tyler Farr

9 p.m. – All livestock must be on fairground and in place

11 p.m. – Live music by Dylan Bloom Band

SATURDAY, JULY 27

7-7:45 a.m. – Horse show check-in, Horse Arena

7:30-8 a.m. – Poultry show check-in, Open Air Show Arena

8 a.m. – Poultry Show, Open Air Show Arena

8 a.m. – Horse Show, Horse Arena

8 a.m. – Dairy goats in milk must be on fairgrounds

8 a.m. – Cowboy Fun Run

8-9:30 a.m. – Hog check-in/weigh-in, Hog Barn

8-9:30 a.m. – Meat goat check-in/weigh-in, Sheep Barn

8-9:30 a.m. – Sheep check-in/weigh-in, Sheep Barn

8-10 a.m. – 4-H static exhibits check-in, Rybin Building

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. – 4-H club booth set-up, 4-H Exhibit Hall

8:30 a.m. – Meet me at the flag pole

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – 4-H static exhibits interview judging, Rybin Building

9 a.m. – Dairy cows in milk must be on fairgrounds

9 a.m. – Dairy Goat Show, Two Rivers Arena

9-11 a.m. – Beef check-in/weigh-in, near Beef Barn

9-11 a.m. – Bucket calf record book submission, 4-H Office

10 a.m. – Henton Trenching Teen Zone opens

11 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show, Two Rivers Arena

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Rabbit Show check-in, Open Air Show Arena

12 p.m. – Rabbit Showmanship, Open Air Show Arena

12:30 p.m. – Rabbit Show, Open Air Show Arena

3 p.m. – Tractor Driving Contest, near the baseball field

4 p.m. – Rybin Beer Garden opens, Rybin Building

5-6:30 p.m. – Rocket Launch Contest, baseball field

6 p.m. – 4-H static exhibits must be in place and 4-H club booths decorated, 4-H Exhibit Hall

6 p.m. – Bucket Calf Interviews, location TBA

7 p.m. – Granite & Marble Interiors Rodeo

9 p.m. – Live music by Phil Vandel

SUNDAY, JULY 28

7-7:45 a.m. – Horse Show check-in, Horse Arena

8 a.m. – Horse Show, Horse Arena

8 a.m. – Church service

8-11 a.m. – 4-H Pancake Feed, Rybin Building

8:30 a.m. – Meet me at the flag pole

9 a.m. – Sheep Show, Two Rivers Arena; Meat Goat Show, following Sheep Show

10 a.m. – Mud Volleyball Tournament

10 a.m. – Beer Garden opens, west side of Two Rivers Arena

10 a.m. – Bloody Mary bar opens, Beer Garden

10 a.m. – Henton Trenching Teen Zone opens

1 p.m. – Backyard BBQ Contest

4:30 p.m. – Parade – “Washington County Strong”

6:30 p.m. – 4-H Fashion Show and 4-H Awards Program, Rybin Building

7 p.m. – Pioneer Farm Family Awards, 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Granite & Marble Interiors Rodeo

9:30 p.m. – Live music by Taxi Driver

MONDAY, JULY 29

7-8 a.m. – Feeder calf, bucket calf and junior breeding heifer check-in, near Beef Barn

8:30 a.m. – Meet me at the flag pole

9 a.m. – Beef Show, Two Rivers Arena

10 a.m. – Henton Trenching Teen Zone opens

4 p.m. – Rybin Beer Garden opens

6 p.m. – C&C Complete Diesel Repair Antique Tractor & Pickup Pull

7 p.m. – Kids Pedal Pull, Rybin Building

9 p.m. – Live music

TUESDAY, JULY 30

7-7:30 a.m. – Dog Show check-in, Rybin Building

8 a.m. – Dog Show, Rybin Building

8 a.m. – Hog Show, Two Rivers Arena

8:30 a.m. – Meet me at the flag pole

10 a.m. – Henton Trenching Teen Zone opens

1 p.m. – Cat Show check-in, Rybin Building

1 p.m. – Companion Animal Show check-in, Rybin Building

1:30 p.m. – Cat Show, Rybin Building

1:30 p.m. – Companion Animal Show, Rybin Building

2 p.m. – Round Robin Livestock Showmanship Contest, Two Rivers Arena

2 p.m. – Livestock Bowl Awards Presentation, Two Rivers Arena

4 p.m. – Rybin Beer Garden opens

6 p.m. – Fontenelle Hybrids Tractor Pull

6 p.m. – Wine Tasting

9 p.m. – Live music by Nuclear Bees

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

7 a.m. – All 4-H exhibits released

3 p.m. – Livestock Auction

7:30 p.m. – Olsen Auto Demolition Derby

9:30 p.m. – Live Music by Lemon Fresh Day, Beer Garden

