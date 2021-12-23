Watch video and see photos of the popular Hull Holiday Light Show in Scribner

Elaborate holiday light displays aren’t only found in large cities.

Cory and Becky Hull’s house in Scribner is a shining example.

This year marks the fourth year of the Hull Holiday Light Show, which draws numerous visitors to the small Dodge County town.

When you take the time to put up 30,000 lights — and program them to festive music — it’s no wonder cars full of people gather outside the Hulls’ home at 502 Ninth St. in Scribner each holiday season.

“My husband Cory has always wanted to do a light show,” Becky Hull said. “When we moved to Scribner he got our first 5,000 lights and got the whole family hooked.”

The Hulls have grown their show a little bit each year, but this year they’ve focused on making repairs to the lights that were damaged during the ice storm that hit the area in November 2020.

Christmas isn’t the only season that the Hulls’ light show can be viewed.

The family starts putting up the outline the last week of August so that it’s teal for September as Becky Hull is a nine-year ovarian cancer survivor.

“Then the last week of September we get the arches and spiders on the house for October for our Halloween show. Then in November we set the tree up and put snowflakes up,” Becky Hull said.

The Hulls consider their light show a labor of love.

Cory Hull estimates it takes the family about 36 hours total to get the whole display set up. Then more than 100 hours a year goes into programming the display so visitors can enjoy all of the different colors and features of the display along with the music.

The Hull Holiday Light Show can be viewed from 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dec. 31 is the last day for the show.

When you drive by the show, be sure to turn your vehicle’s radio to 107.1 FM so you can listen to the music. This year’s full show features 24 songs and is 75 minutes long.

And while you’re in Scribner, check out the other Christmas lights in town, as well as those in the neighboring town of Hooper. A few of those displays are featured here.

