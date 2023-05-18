Friday

Concerts

Shania Twain with Hailey Whitters, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $41.95 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Whose Live Anyway, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. This improv comedy show will feature improv artists Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops, both seen of the hit show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway,?” as well as Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 and online at ticketomaha.com.

Lizzo, 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are invited to put on their favorite “Star Wars” costume and enjoy themed activities. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Country Gold, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Second Annual Battle of the Bulls, 7 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The event will include bull riding, mutton bustin’ for kids and a steer scramble. Admission is $10 per person. Children younger than age 10 and adults with a valid military ID get in for free.

Saturday

Concerts

Bret Michaels, 8 p.m., Stir Concert Cove, Harrah’s Casino & Hotel, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Steelhouse Family Weekend with Compagnia TPO’s “Butterflies” and Squonk’s “Hand to Hand,” 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Steelhouse Omaha. Two immersive theater experiences will take place on the Steelhouse Omaha stage and outside patio. Attendees can interact with lights and sound inside and with two giant puppet hands outside for a unique and fun-filled afternoon. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Bob Bruner Memorial Free Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. The event is being held in conjunction with Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, so no fishing license or park entry permit is required. The derby is for all kids ages 0 to 15. Fishing equipment will be furnished. One free rod and reel will be given to each child to take home (while supplies last). Each child must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Free hot dogs, sloppy joes and pop will be served. There also will be drawings for prizes.

3rd Annual Wahoo Summerfest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. The event will include a “kidpreneur marketplace,” arts, crafts, antiques, repurposers, junk, direct sales, food vendors, live music, free kids activities and more.

May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are invited to put on their favorite “Star Wars” costume and enjoy themed activities. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

3rd Annual Spring Craft, Vendor & Plant Event, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1638 N. Grant St., Fremont. The event, which will take place rain or shine, is being hosted by Triple R Boutique and Connie’s Heirlooms Plants & Gifts. Everyone is welcome to browse a selection of locally grown vegetables and herb plants, houseplants, succulents, plant terrariums, crafts, art, antiques, home and garden décor, and more. There will be raffle items, door prizes and doughnuts and coffee for the early birds.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Summer Exhibitions Opening Reception, 3-6 p.m., Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha. Everyone is welcome to celebrate the opening of “Presence in the Pause: Interiority and its Radical Immanence” and Jennifer Ling Datchuk’s “Eat Bitterness.” The summer exhibitions will be displayed through Sept. 17. Admission is free.

Fremont Airboat Club Pulled Pork Feed, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club, 3159 Big Island Road, Fremont. Pulled pork, beans and potato salad will be served. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Bring your own beverages.

10th Annual Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest, 7 p.m., Main Street, Scribner. Gates open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with Dylan Bloom, Justin Kane and Little Texas. All ages are welcome. Bring your own chairs. No coolers will be allowed. Admission is $15. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free. All proceeds support Miles For Heroes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting Nebraska veterans into the outdoors.

Sunday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony: Higdon & Mendelssohn 5, 2 p.m., Strauss Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Principal Viola Thomas Kluge will give the Omaha premiere of Jennifer Higdon’s Viola Concerto. The Maestro will lead the orchestra in a performance of the Fifth Symphony of a composer whose music he feels especially close to, Felix Mendelssohn. Tickets are $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Pops on the Lawn, 4-5:30 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Orchestra Omaha will be putting on a family-friendly outdoor concert featuring music from film soundtracks, musicals and more. There will be treats, raffles and live music with an MC. If you win the baton in the raffle, you get the chance to conduct the orchestra yourself. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Admission is free.

Theater

Steelhouse Family Weekend with Compagnia TPO’s “Butterflies” and Squonk’s “Hand to Hand,” 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Steelhouse Omaha. Two immersive theater experiences will take place on the Steelhouse Omaha stage and outside patio. Attendees can interact with lights and sound inside and with two giant puppet hands outside for a unique and fun-filled afternoon. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Pretty Fire,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Scribner Fire & Rescue Biscuit and Sausage Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Fire Station. Takeout and dine-in meals will both be available. Freewill donations will be collected. Proceeds will be used for equipment and supplies.

May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are invited to put on their favorite “Star Wars” costume and enjoy themed activities. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest Poker Run, 11 a.m., Main Street, Scribner. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. in front of Mel’s Bar with kickstands up at 11 a.m. All vehicles are welcome. Registration is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. Food will be served at Mel’s when the participants get back to Scribner. Door prizes and drawings will be held during the event with 2023 poker run shirts available for purchase. All proceeds will go directly to Miles For Heroes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting Nebraska veterans into the outdoors. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Friends” Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The event, sponsored by Keene Memorial Library, is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

Wednesday

Concerts

Billy Porter’s The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Audience members can expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by Porter telling his life story through song. This 90-minute event will feature his chart-topping hits “Love Is on the Way” and “Love Yourself,” a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, “Black Mona Lisa.” Tickets range from $39.50 to $399.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

True Dance presents “The Snow Queen,” 6 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets are $32 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

May 25

Concerts

Yemi Alade, 7:30 p.m., Steelhouse Omaha. This concert is being presented in partnership with Afromaha Africa Days. Alade is the first African female Afro Pop star to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and VEVO with her hit single “Johnny,” which is now the most viewed video from an African female pop star ever. Tickets range from $50 to $175 and may be purchased online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

True Dance presents “The Snow Queen,” 6 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets are $32 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party, 1-3 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The event will celebrate the start of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program. There will be a bounce house, life-size games, snacks and more. There is no cost to attend.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Valley Fire Station Kick-Off, 5-7 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. Everyone is invited to join the Valley Fire Department in celebrating the kick-off of the new fire station. Public parking will be available in the St. John’s parking lot. Snacks and drinks will be provided. There will be fire equipment on-site as well as floor plans, speakers and more.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket (issued with event admission wristband), access to select zoo exhibits after-hours, and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks. Exhibit areas include Owen Sea Lion Shores, Asian Highlands, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only), Scott Aquarium, Desert Dome, Kingdoms of the Night and African Grasslands. Stingray Beach also will be available as an add-on experience. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee, admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 for zoo members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Jesus Revolution,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office or concession stand for Nazarene Missions International, which sponsors missionaries around the world.