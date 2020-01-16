If you want to learn more about hunting or fishing, this weekend is designed especially for you.
Two expos focusing on those two topics, along with boats and RVs, are taking place in the area.
The Nebraska Deer & Game Expo is set for Friday through Sunday at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln. The show hours are 3-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Hunters are invited to experience a weekend’s worth of trophy deer, world-class hunting seminars, numerous hunting and outdoor exhibitors, a 3D archery tournament and more.
Melissa Bachman, a prominent female hunter, will be the expo’s special guest. Bachman hosts “Winchester Deadly Passion” on the Sportsman Channel. She will be in booth 247 on Friday and Saturday.
Seminars will cover various hunting topics.
Billy Chromy with Standing C Excavating will speak on “Food Plot Construction & Planting” at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dr. Michael Schlegel with Purina Animal Nutrition will speak about “Developing a Supplemental Feeding Program for Deer” at 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.
“How Predator Calling Can Improve Your Whitetail Deer Hunting Game” will be presented by Les Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Gideon and Danielle Fuchs with Kansas Shed Dogs will give a presentation about Shed Dogs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Big Buck Contest is expected to be one of the most popular attractions at the expo. Leaderboards will be rotated for the many categories and an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday will showcase the biggest Nebraska bucks of the year and awards to lucky Nebraska hunters.
Participants will need to purchase a $10 Big Buck Contest entry ticket at the expo for official scoring of their trophy. Entries will be accepted starting at 3 p.m. Friday and close at 11 a.m. Sunday.
For full contest rules and awards divisions, visit www.nebraskadeerandgameexpo.com/copy-of-big-buck.
The expo also will include a Monster Shed Contest. Sheds from anywhere in the nation can be entered from 3 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Sunday for $6 per shed (or $10 for a matched shed).
Sheds will then be officially measured and placed on display to the expo attendees. More information can be found at: www.nebraskadeerandgameexpo.com/monster-shed.
The Bowhunter 3D Shoot Contest will consist of 20 targets. All cub and youth classes are $10 per shooter while young adult and adult classes are $12 per shooter. For more information on the 3D shoot, contact the Prairie Bowmen Archery Club, pbarchery@gmail.com or 402-435-1159.
General admission for the expo is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-15 and free for kids 5 and under. Military/veterans will receive half-price admission all weekend while ladies will receive half-price admission on Friday.
A $25 three-day pass includes one free entry into the Big Buck or Shed Contest.
The 17th Annual River City Hunting, Fishing, RV and Boat Expo will take place Friday through Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The show hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The expo, hosted by Pottawattamie County Pheasants Forever, is the largest event produced by a chapter of Pheasants Forever.
There will be over 100 exhibitors of outdoor products and services, including hunting equipment, fishing equipment, archery equipment, and the newest boats, kayaks, ATVs, campers and RVs.
The three-day expo also will include a variety of seminar speakers.
Joe Brandl, a Nebraska native now living in DuBois, Wyoming, will speak about “Surviving in the Wilderness” at 7 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Brandl was a cast member of Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid” in 2015. He spent 21 days in the Nabibia wilderness, surviving with minimal items. Brandl owns Absaroka Tannery and teaches outdoor education and survival classes.
Ben Garver, owner of www.nebraskawalleyeguide.com, has been fishing Nebraska waters his entire life. He also owns and operates Jolly Ann Marine Electronics and has an extensive knowledge of using today’s high-tech electronics to locate and catch more fish.
Garver’s presentations are set for 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Other speakers will include: Courtney Lamb, a Canadian outdoor sportswoman; Tersh Kepler, a morel mushroom hunting guru; Kent “Hutch” Hutchson,” a South Dakota lake and Missouri River guide and fisherman; and Marty Hughes (a/k/a Kayak Jack), award-winning kayak fisherman.
Kody Wohlers, an official measurer, will be scoring racks from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Kids of all ages can enjoy the Daisy Indoor BB Gun gun range, interactive games and archery prowess at the range.
Admission to the expo is $10 for adults, $3 for kids ages 4-15, and free for kids 3 and under. For information can be found at www.rivercityexpo.com.