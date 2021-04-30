Weekly cruise-in nights set to begin May 5

Beginning Wednesday, May 5, the Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring its 4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Co-Hosting the cruise-ins will be the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Restaurant, located on 23rd and Bells streets.
The weekly cruise-ins will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and will last through Sept. 29.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, 50’s finned cars and antiques – are all welcome. Bring a lawn chair, and join your fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation, while admiring the vehicles.
On the first cruise-in night on May 5, Raising Cane’s will be providing goodie bags to the first 30 cars to attend.
For more information, visit the Fremont Antique Car Club Facebook page.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
