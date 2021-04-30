Weekly cruise-in nights set to begin May 5

Beginning Wednesday, May 5, the Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring its 4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Co-Hosting the cruise-ins will be the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Restaurant, located on 23rd and Bells streets.

The weekly cruise-ins will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and will last through Sept. 29.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, 50’s finned cars and antiques – are all welcome. Bring a lawn chair, and join your fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation, while admiring the vehicles.

On the first cruise-in night on May 5, Raising Cane’s will be providing goodie bags to the first 30 cars to attend.

For more information, visit the Fremont Antique Car Club Facebook page.

