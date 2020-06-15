Wildlife Safari Park opens more areas to visitors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska, is opening more areas for visitors Monday after being a drive-through experience only this season due to coronavirus. Guests are now able to leave their vehicle to do some exploring.

Areas opening Monday to visitors include the walking trails, the Bison Overlook, the Pelican Wetlands Overlook, the Eagle Aviary, the Prairie Dog viewing, the Pawnee Creek Food Trailer, and the base deck of the Crane Meadows Viewing Tower (all other levels are closed). The Visitor Center is open for concessions and retail items with a capacity restriction of 25 guests at a time.

Campout programs and classes for family groups will also begin again with restrictions for participants’ health and safety. The Hands-On Corral and the Nature Play Area at the Bison Overlook will remain closed for now.

Pawprints have been added in high-traffic areas to assist with 6-foot social distancing, while directional signage and barriers also mark changes. It is strongly recommended that guests wear face masks while enjoying the Wildlife Safari Park. Restrooms are open for one family at a time and additional hand sanitizers are available. Drinking fountains and water refill stations remain unavailable.

Admission prices returned to normal Monday. The price for adults, ages 12 to 64, will be $8. The price per child, ages 3 to 11, will be $6, and a senior’s admission, ages 65 and older, will be $7. Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Wildlife Safari Park memberships are available for $60 or as an add-on to your zoo membership for $50. A Safari Park membership is good for one year from date of purchase. The Wildlife Safari Park is open April through October with daily hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

