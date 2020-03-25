Wildlife Safari Parks opens on Friday

Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland will open for the season this Friday, March 27, with the daily hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the Wildlife Safari Park will be limited to a drive-through experience only until April 30. Several areas will not be accessible by guests on foot including the hiking trails, Visitor Center, the Hands-On Corral, Eagle Aviary, and the Bison Overlook and Nature Play Area.

As a thank you to all Zoo members for their continued support through the coronavirus crisis, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium memberships will be honored for admittance to the Wildlife Safari Park through April 30.

To thank the community for their support as well, and to adjust for limiting Wildlife Safari Park access to only driving through, prices are being lowered for non-members through April 30.

Pricing during this time is as follows: $6 for adults (12 and over), $4 for children (3-11), $5 for seniors (65 and over), free for children 2 and under, and free for Omaha’s Zoo and Aquarium members through April 30.

Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Prices will increase on May 1.

