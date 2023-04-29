The new owners of a soon-to-be high-end wine and pasta restaurant in downtown Fremont are continuing to ready the new eatery space for its grand opening, which is expected by the end of May.

Semo Pasta+Wine is located inside a historic space with tin ceilings, a smooth tile floor and old time murals still on some of the brick walls at 414 N. Main St. in Fremont. The space is taking shape quickly, with tables and chairs being arranged, the kitchen area finalized and a spiffy new stone bar installed.

On Friday, April 28, the couple who own the restaurant, Chef Drew Statz and his wife, Michelle — who is herself a pastry chef and sommelier — along with their general manager, Jack Choquette, spoke to the Tribune about the new restaurant where the trio aims to wow Fremont palates.

“We are hoping for the end of May. As soon as the liquor commission finalizes our permit and we find some more staff, we’ll be ready to go,” said Chef Drew.

The eatery will have a wide selection of wines and serve up a combination of Italian cuisine with homemade pastas as well as food and dishes with a Nebraska flair.

Michelle Statz said her goal with wine selection for the new restaurant is multi-faceted and has been a collaborative effort between herself, Chef Drew and Choquette.

“It is kind of all three of us doing the wine, and we kind of like to have a range. We want to have affordable pricing, but also a very wide range and try to cater to everyone in the neighborhood. Whether you want to spend $20 on a bottle of wine or if you want to go higher to a $90 bottle of wine, is what all of us have been working on,” Michelle said. “(Chef Drew) has been in Italian restaurants with those wines. I really like French wines, and Jack (Choquette) is kind of in between. We enjoy having something for everyone.”

The eatery, Chef Drew said, will be a showcase of pasta, Italian cuisine and unique wines and feature a robust menu that changes daily. The goal of the three restauranteurs is to utilize the hearty bounty of local Nebraska farms as well as meats, cheeses and other products from the Cornhusker state.

“The more we meet with our local farm partners, the more it is really going to be Nebraska-style cuisine with a heavy pasta focus. Obviously, I love pasta because it is my background … it is my baby,” Chef Drew noted. “We are going to be working every day with the farmers. We don’t have a walk-in cooler. That small cooler over there is the cooler for the entire restaurant. We are surviving on and providing what the farmers deliver every day. We will go to the Saturday farmer’s market every week and buy produce for the week, as well as have produce delivered.”

Some of the local produce will be supplied by Grandview Farms in Fremont and lettuce will be sourced from Rogers, Nebraska. The meat proteins will be locally sourced beef, pork, bison and chicken.

“We’re trying to recreate the ‘buying from farmers’ model,” Chef Drew said.

A native of Nebraska, Chef Drew hails from Fremont and an ancestry that includes a family ranch that was founded in the 1880s. Those ancestors and their continued devotion to the land and its bounty inspire him, he said.

“My grandfather was an avid gardener,” he said of the farm in Imperial which now grows corn, wheat and sees livestock graze the fertile ground. “I missed cooking and want to be back in the kitchen. It is where we are now.”

Most recently working as the head chef at Omaha joint Dante Pizzeria, Chef Drew said hopes to open the doors of “Semo Pasta+Wine” by mid-April did not go as planned due to delays in acquiring the required liquor licenses needed. Those were initially approved by the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, April 25.

Once open in May, the restaurant will only be open for dinner service from Wednesday through Sunday each week.

The inside ambience of the restaurant is expected to be cozy, welcoming and have a community vibe, said Choquette, front-of-house leader and general manager.

“I think a big part of what we want here in Fremont is to deliver a level of service that is really above and beyond, but also to be approachable to everyone. We love our community and we love being able to collaborate and be a part of it,” Choquette said. “I am from Iowa, and have lived in Nebraska the last eight years. Going on a decade, I’ve worked at places like Monarch and the Cottonwood Hotel.”

One pioneering element of Semo Pasta+Wine is the goal of the trio to make salaries, pay and benefits equitable and fair to employees.

“The typical restaurant labor model is not sustainable. Servers making the minimum serving wage — which is $2.13 an hour — that is not livable. We are going to pay 400% of that. We are going to pay $10 an hour and offer a healthcare reimbursement, which most restaurants don’t do,” Chef Drew explained. “It is something that we believe in, and something we are going to do.”

The restaurant will employ servers, chefs and cooks in the kitchen area, as well as front of the house staff and prep staff. Chef Drew said he and Michelle and Choquette want to set an example for equitable working conditions and compensation, because it is fair to all and helps build camaraderie and teamwork.

“The kitchen staffs have typically been run by a manager who is salaried and works a ton of hours. We are not having any salaried manager. Everyone will be paid a livable wage. Everyone will be offered healthcare and we think it is the right thing to do,” he added. “We now have a platform to do that.”

In a prior interview, Chef Drew said he was thankful to have returned home to follow his dreams.

“I am from Fremont. My wife and I live there now. We just want to open a little restaurant for the community with nice food for the community,” he said.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said he is happy to see new, exciting dining opportunities arise in the city’s downtown footprint.

“Our goal in downtown is to make Fremont a destination. I think people want to go to unique, locally owned restaurants and businesses,” Spellerberg said. “I think what you are seeing in Fremont, in downtown, it is an environment you can’t really get anywhere else. You can have dinner, you can shop at a local boutique store that is locally owned. You can go to the 505 Brewery, the cigar bar.”

As for new Italian food options, Spellerberg said he is thrilled for Chef Drew and the eatery’s founders.

“Semo Pasta+Wine ... I am really excited for them. We approved the liquor license on (April 25) and they are investing a lot into Fremont,” he said. “We have a lot of great restaurants downtown, I am excited to see what Semo Pasta+Wine offers and I’m excited to go there and taste the food. Those all add to the quality of life (in Fremont).”