World of Wheels returns to Omaha

Hot rods, custom cars and more will be returning to CHI Health Center Omaha.
The 65th Annual O’Reilly World of Wheels will take place Friday through Sunday. The show hours are 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
General admission tickets at the gate will be $18 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets—$16 for adults and $5 for children – are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
Cavalcade of Customs will be paying tribute to custom cars of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Summit Racing Equipment’s Chop Shop featuring legendary custom car builder Gene Winfield will be giving demonstrations all weekend.
Winfield, 92, began restyling cars in a chicken coop behind his mother’s house in Modesto, California, after World War II. Seventy-three years later he is still running Winfield’s Custom Shop. The shop has been relocated to Mojave, California, and Winfield is touring all over the world chopping cars and laying down his signature fade away paint jobs.
He has been inducted into Darryl Starbird’s Custom Car and Hot Rod Hall of Fame and was honored as Builder of the Year at the 2008 Detroit Autorama. Since 2013, Winfield has been on the International Show Car Series circuit.
The show also will feature special guest appearances with autograph sessions. Purchase of a ticket to the show does not guarantee an autograph from special celebrity guests.
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins will be appearing at the show from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Rollins’ biggest victory of his young career came at WrestleMania 35 where he beat Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship. Rollins then defeated Lesnar again at SummerSlam 2019 to win the Universal Title for a second time.
Cody Walker from The Fast & Furious Family will be signing autographs from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.
Cody Walker appeared in “Furious 7” after his brother, Paul, died in a single-vehicle accident. Cody and Caleb Walker both stepped in to help finish their brother’s scenes, which was still filming at the time of Paul’s death.
Over the past five years, Cody Walker has hosted car shows all over the world to benefit Reach Out WorldWide. Cody took over Paul’s foundation in 2014 and continues to carry on his legacy.
Aaron Kaufman from the Discovery Channel will be signing autographs from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Kaufman is the owner of ArcLight Fabrication, a Dallas enterprise that supplies aftermarket components for the Ford F-100 pickup.
He is the former lead mechanic for Gas Monkey Garage.
He starred in a one-season TV show titled “Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman,” which premiered in 2018. In his newest TV show, “Aaron Needs a Job,” Kaufman toured the United States featuring people doing jobs he found interesting and challenging.
Superhero fans also are in luck.
Marvel Comics Superhero Spider Man will be making an appearance at World of Wheels from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.