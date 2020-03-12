World of Wheels returns to Omaha

Hot rods, custom cars and more will be returning to CHI Health Center Omaha.

The 65th Annual O’Reilly World of Wheels will take place Friday through Sunday. The show hours are 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

General admission tickets at the gate will be $18 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets—$16 for adults and $5 for children – are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

Cavalcade of Customs will be paying tribute to custom cars of the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Summit Racing Equipment’s Chop Shop featuring legendary custom car builder Gene Winfield will be giving demonstrations all weekend.

Winfield, 92, began restyling cars in a chicken coop behind his mother’s house in Modesto, California, after World War II. Seventy-three years later he is still running Winfield’s Custom Shop. The shop has been relocated to Mojave, California, and Winfield is touring all over the world chopping cars and laying down his signature fade away paint jobs.