Your guide to Fremont-area fairs and festivals this summer

It’s festival season.
After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of fairs and festivals are returning this summer.
The calendar is full of events from the first weekend in June, all the way through the end of August.
Following is a list of area fairs and festivals to help you plan your summer. You’ll be able to find more details about these events on the Fremont Tribune’s entertainment page during the week they are set to take place.
JUNE
June 2-6 – Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn.
June 4-6 – Bennington Daze, Bennington.
June 4-6 – Taste of Omaha Festival, Elmwood Park, Omaha.
June 5 – Summerfest, Master’s Hand, Tekamah.
June 5 – Wine, Blues, Beer and Hot Air Balloon Festival, Soaring Wings Vineyard & Brewing, Springfield.
June 10-13 – Gateway to the West Days, Blair.
June 11-13 – Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs.
June 11-13 – Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, along South 24th Street and Plaza de la Raza, South Omaha.
June 12 – Christian Cross Festival, Skyview Lake, Norfolk.
June 17-20 – Papillion Days, Papillion.
June 18-20 – Mead Days, Mead.
June 19 – Omaha Freedom Festival, Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Outside Amphitheatre, Omaha.
June 19-20 – Lincoln Arts Festival, Canopy Street and The Railyard, downtown Lincoln.
June 23-27 – Wahoo Country Music Show, Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo.
June 24-27 – Wahoo 150 + 1 Celebration, Wahoo.
June 25-27 – Old Settlers Days, North Bend.
June 25-27 – Yutan Days, Yutan.
June 25-27 – Clarkson Czech Days, Clarkson.
June 25 – Vacation in the Village, Aksarben Village, Omaha.
June 26 – Zydeco Festival, Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, Omaha.
JULY
July 7-10 – Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont.
July 8-11 – Santa Lucia Italian Festival, 10th and William streets, Omaha.
July 9-11 – John C. Fremont Days, Fremont.
July 9-11 – Dodge Daze, Dodge.
July 14-18 – Colfax County Fair, Leigh.
July 16-17 – Scribner’s 150th Celebration, Scribner.
July 16-18 – Douglas County Fair, Sycamore Farms, Waterloo.
July 17 – Nickerson 150th Celebration, Nickerson.
July 16-20 – Burt County Fair, Oakland.
July 22-Aug. 1 – Saunders County Fair, Wahoo.
July 24 – 8th Annual Ribstock, Stinson Park in Aksarben Village, Omaha.
July 24-25 – Brick Days – LEGO Fan Expo, Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
July 29-Aug. 1 – Gretna Days, Gretna.
July 29-Aug. 7 – Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.
July 30-Aug. 4 – Washington County Fair, Arlington.
July 30-Aug. 1 – Benson Days, Omaha.
July 31 – Maha Festival, Aksarben Village, Omaha.
AUGUST
Aug. 3-8 – Dodge County Fair, Scribner.
Aug. 4-8 – Sarpy County Fair, Springfield.
Aug. 5-7 – Nebraska Ribfest, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.
Aug. 11-14 – Cass County Fair, Weeping Water.
Aug. 12-15 – Cuming County Fair, West Point.
Aug. 13-15 – Valley Days, Valley.
Aug. 13-14 – Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival, American Heroes Park, Bellevue.
Aug. 20-21 – Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival, Ta Ha Zouka Park, Elkhorn.
Aug. 21-22 – St. Patrick’s Annual Parish Festival, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont.
Aug. 26-28 – Bargains For You On 92, 30-plus Nebraska towns located on or near Highway 92 between Highways 39 and 77.
Aug. 27-Sept. 6 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island.