Your guide to pumpkin patches in the Fremont area

Local pumpkin patches are the place to be during the fall season.

And we’re lucky in that there are several options when it comes to pumpkin patches in the area. But it’s not just pumpkins that they offer.

Activities such as ziplines, jumping pillows, a tornado simulator and corn mazes also are part of these family-favorite entertainment spots.

Here’s a look at six area pumpkin patches:

Pumpkin Hollow

This privately owned pumpkin patch is located at 2289 County Road N Blvd., just north of Nickerson.

Pumpkin Hollow’s hours are 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The pumpkin patch is free to attend and offers pumpkins, squash, gourds and Indian corn for sale. A variety of props such as skeletons and tombstones greet visitors and can be used as fun backdrops for photos.

Nelson Produce Farm

This fifth generation family farm is located at 23301 Deer Ridge Road near Valley.

Nelson Produce Farm celebrates Happy Jack Fest and all things fall throughout the month of October.

This you-pick farm allows families to experience a real working produce farm, including picking pumpkins from the farm’s pumpkin patch. Guests also can make a corn husk doll or paint their pumpkins.

There are many activities for kids, including a hay pyramid playground, hayrack corn maze, slides, trikes and more. There also are baby animals to feed.

The Front Porch Café serves everything from iced pumpkin lattes to apple cider doughnuts.

Nelson Produce Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The farm maintenance fee to enter the farm is $8.99 per person. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free. Season passes also are available.

Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch

Located at 1098 County Road N, about 2 miles north of Oakland, Harvest Moon started out as a pumpkin stand by the highway in 2007. Since that time, Harvest Moon has continued to expand its amenities.

Besides a pumpkin patch, activities and attractions at Harvest Moon include: ziplines, a giant corn pit, rail rollers, deadwood forest, three race tracks, outdoor games, two jumping pillows, fire pits, sports barn, barn slides and a corn maze.

New this year is a treehouse and more giant games. The pumpkin patch also is home to a food shed and vintage carousel.

Harvest Moon is open for the season through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pumpkin patch is closed on Mondays.

General admission is $10. Seniors 65 and older and veterans with an ID are admitted for $7. Kids 2 and younger are admitted free. Season passes are $20 each. The price of admission includes all activities on the farm.

Fire pits are $35 for four hours, including wood. Bring your own food or buy S’mores bags from the kitchen.

Camp Fontanelle

Camp Fontanelle’s Split Oak Hollow Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is located at 9677 County Road 3, near Fontanelle.

There are activities for all ages, which include a nine-acre corn maze, pick-your-pumpkin, zipline, petting barn, two-story fort, pedal cars, roller racers, roller slide, human foosball, laser tag, hayrack rides and more.

Some new elements this season include a kiddie frontier town and a rock climbing wall.

The theme of this year’s corn maze is focuses on the split oak tree and the new lodge which is scheduled for completion in December 2022.

Split Oak Hollow is open from 1-7 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze also is open during the week to guest groups.

Every person on the property needs to have a wristband. Wristbands are $15 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 4-12, and free for ages 3 and younger. Zipline rides are $10 and the climbing wall is $5. Private campfires are $50 for four hours.

Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch

The family-run business known as Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch is celebrating its 15th season this year. It is located at 3935 State Highway 133, near Blair.

Besides offering a large selection of pumpkins, Skinny Bones’ attractions also include a jumping pillow, corn pool, corn maze and PeeWee corn maze, vintage market, food barn, Frankenslides, Jack O’Shooters, rolling racers, petting zoo, pedal karts, hayrack rides, bonfires, face painting, eerie trail, mad cow ride, a slanted house of mystery, the nation’s tallest indoor tornado simulator, a giant sand playground with tractors, slides, a basketball shooting game and more.

New additions this year include Barnyard Games, Pumpkin Plunge, and s’mores funnel cakes.

Skinny Bones is open daily through Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $12.95 plus tax Monday through Thursday, and $20.95 plus tax Friday through Sunday. Children 2 and younger are admitted free.

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch

It’s become an annual fall tradition for many families to visit Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, which is celebrating its 38th year of operation this season.

Vala’s, located at 12102 S. 180th St. near Gretna, spans 400 acres and includes 55 acres of pumpkins, 30 acres of apples, 25 food locations, four live shows and over 50 attractions.

Some of those attractions include hayrack rides, corn maze, pirate maze, storybook barn, spook shed, haunted farmhouse, haunted trail and graveyard, jack-o-lantern tree, big slide ride, barnyard sports, giant games, petting corral and camel corral, graveyard golf, peddle trikes, duck derby and the great pumpkin jump.

Jan’s Carousel and Stefan’s Country Drive are new rides for 2022. Rides on the Pumpkin Creek Train will be offered for free this year.

Friday Fireworks Over Vala’s are set for 9 p.m. every Friday during the season.

General admission tickets for Monday through Thursday are $19.99 per person plus tax (Save $2 per person by buying online). Friday’s tickets are $33.99 plus tax (Save $5 per person by buying online). Tickets on Saturdays and Sundays are $39.99 plus tax (Save $5 per person by buying online). Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free.

The 2022 fall festival season runs through Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.