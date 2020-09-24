Your guide to six area pumpkin patches

With the calendar officially turning to fall, pumpkin patch season is in full swing.
There are several options to pick from in the area and they offer many additional family activities such as jumping pillows, ziplines and corn mazes.
Here’s a look at six area pumpkin patches:
Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch
Located at 1098 County Road N, about 2 miles north of Oakland, Harvest Moon started out as a pumpkin stand by the highway in 2007. Since that time, Harvest Moon has continued to grow.
Besides a pumpkin patch, activities and attractions at Harvest Moon include: ziplines, a corn pit, rail rollers, scarecrow forest, three race tracks, outdoor games, two jumping pillows, fire pits, sports barn, barn slides and a corn maze.
Harvest Moon will be open for the season through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
General admission is $8.75. Seniors 65 and over are admitted for $7 while veterans with an ID receive admission for $6. Kids 2 and under are admitted free. The price of admission includes all activities on the farm. Fire pits are $30 for four hours, including wood.
Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch, which was officially established in 2008, is located at 3935 State Highway 133, near Blair.
This family-run business has a lot to offer besides pumpkins. Additional attractions include giant bounce pillows, a bakery barn, corn pool, corn maze and PeeWee corn maze, vintage market, food barn, Frankenslides, Jack O’Shooters, rolling racers, petting zoo, pedal karts, hayrack rides, bonfires, face painting, eerie trail, mad cow ride, a slanted house of mystery, the nation’s tallest indoor tornado simulator and more.
Skinny Bones will be open through Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Admission, which includes entry to over 30 attractions, is $10.95 plus tax Monday-Thursday and $14.95 plus tax Friday-Sunday. Children 2 and under are admitted free.
Camp Fontanelle
Camp Fontanelle’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze has been open since of the fall of 2007. It is located at 9677 County Road 3, near Fontanelle.
Activities at Camp Fontanelle include a nine-acre corn maze, pick-your-pumpkin, pedal karts, roller racers, a roller slide, human foosball, hayrack rides, two jumping pillows, laser tag, petting barn, a 700-foot zipline and more.
Hours are 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Nov. 1.
Admission is $8 for adults (12 and over), $6 for ages 3-11, and free for ages 2 and under. The zipline is $10.
Pumpkin Hollow
This privately owned pumpkin patch is located at 2289 County Road N Blvd., just north of Nickerson.
Pumpkin Hollow will officially open on Oct. 1, but the pumpkin patch has been welcoming visitors during the weekends prior. Its hours are 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The pumpkin patch is free to attend and offers pumpkins, squash, gourds and Indian corn for sale. Props such as skeletons and tombstones will greet visitors and are fun backdrops for photos.
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch
Visiting Vala’s Pumpkin Patch is an annual fall tradition for many area families.
Vala’s, located at 12102 S. 180th St. near Gretna, spans 400 acres and includes 55 acres of pumpkins, 30 acres of apples, 25 food locations, four live shows and over 50 attractions.
Some of those attractions include hayrack rides, corn maze, pirate maze, storybook barn, spook shed, haunted farmhouse, haunted trail and graveyard, jack-o-lantern tree, bid slide ride, barnyard sports, giant games, petting corral and camel corral, graveyard golf, peddle trikes, duck derby and the great pumpkin jump.
Due to health department restrictions, Vala’s will be cutting off admission every day if or when the maximum capacity is reached. Organizers anticipate this will only affect guests on their peak days, especially October weekends.
General admission tickets for Monday through Thursday in September and October are $13.95 per person (plus tax). On Friday through Sunday in September, the cost is $17.95 per person plus tax. From Friday through Sunday in October, the cost is $25.95 per person (save $2 with online purchase). Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
The 2020 fall festival season runs through Nov. 1. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch
Located at 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion, Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch has been operating for 30 years as a pick-your-own berry and pumpkin ranch.
Guests to the farm also can see a variety of farm antiques, livestock and crops. Hayrides are offered through 20 acres of woods along the old Papio Creek bed. Unique tree houses also can be visited along with a version of a small western frontier town and playgrounds, including a three-story, 120-foot-long pirate ship.
Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, sugar snap peas and asparagus also are pick-your-own.
The pumpkin patch is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $7 per person Monday through Friday and $10 per person Saturday and Sunday. Kids 2 and under are admitted free.
Hours for the nighttime Ranch of Terror and Haunted Hayrack Ride are 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission of $13 per person includes one attraction, or $22 includes both attractions.
