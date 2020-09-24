Your guide to six area pumpkin patches

Due to health department restrictions, Vala’s will be cutting off admission every day if or when the maximum capacity is reached. Organizers anticipate this will only affect guests on their peak days, especially October weekends.

General admission tickets for Monday through Thursday in September and October are $13.95 per person (plus tax). On Friday through Sunday in September, the cost is $17.95 per person plus tax. From Friday through Sunday in October, the cost is $25.95 per person (save $2 with online purchase). Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.

The 2020 fall festival season runs through Nov. 1. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch

Located at 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion, Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch has been operating for 30 years as a pick-your-own berry and pumpkin ranch.

Guests to the farm also can see a variety of farm antiques, livestock and crops. Hayrides are offered through 20 acres of woods along the old Papio Creek bed. Unique tree houses also can be visited along with a version of a small western frontier town and playgrounds, including a three-story, 120-foot-long pirate ship.