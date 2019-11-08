In honor of those who proudly served our nation, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be offering free gate admission to all active and retired military members, veterans, and their families on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.
The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wildlife Safari Park, located off Exit 426 near Ashland, will also be open on Veterans Day. All active and retired military members, veterans, and their families will receive free admission during Wildlife Safari Park's operating hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
