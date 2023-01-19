Zoo invites public to party that will celebrate elephants' first birthdays

The public is invited to celebrate Eugenia and Sonny’s first birthdays at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The public birthday party for both 1-year-old African elephant calves will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Elephant Family Quarters.

In celebration, there will be special birthday enrichment for the elephants, cupcakes for the public, and a photo opportunity with life-size cutouts of Eugenia and Sonny. Visitors are encouraged to snap an “elphie” and share their birthday greetings using the hashtag #OmahaZooBirthdays. There is no charge to join the celebration with paid Zoo admission or membership.

Eugenia was the first African elephant born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Jan. 7, 2022, to mother KiKi and father Callee. Her first weight on Jan. 16, 2022, was 181 pounds and she now weighs 696 pounds.

Sonny was the second African elephant born at Omaha’s Zoo on Jan. 30, 2022. He was born to mother Claire and father Callee. Sonny’s first weight on Feb. 4, 2022, was 202 pounds and his current weight is 770 pounds. There are a total of eight elephants in the herd, including Eugenia and Sonny.