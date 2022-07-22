 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoo members invited to membership appreciation week

Eugenia

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium invites all members to celebrate Membership Appreciation Week beginning Monday, July 25, and continuing through Friday, July 29.

Zoo members invited to membership appreciation week

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium invites all members to celebrate Membership Appreciation Week beginning Monday, July 25, and continuing through Friday, July 29.

The appreciation event has been redesigned this year and includes daily events focusing on different areas of the zoo each day. Daily themes include African Safari, Primate Party, Aquarium Adventure, Air and Sea Voyage, and Asian Highlands Trek. You can find the week-long schedule of events at OmahaZoo.com/Member-Days.

Members should bring their Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium membership card and photo ID to participate in any of the new activities, favorite animal experiences, special discounts, giveaways, and redemption of free rides tickets at the zoo’s touchscreen kiosks. Rides tickets are good for one roundtrip ride on the train, tram, Skyfari or Sue’s Carousel and expire Aug. 31.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is currently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lied Jungle closes at 4 p.m. and the other exhibit buildings close at 6 p.m.

