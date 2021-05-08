Even in fourth grade, Clarke had a desire to work as a nurse

“That’s part of life; that’s what nurses do,” she said. “We’re there for good times and we’re also there, unfortunately, for bad times and that’s what we’re meant to do. We’re meant not only to comfort the patients, but we’re there for the families as well.”

She’s received heart-touching notes from families.

Just before Easter this year, a surgical patient sent flowers.

“That was very nice,” she said.

Such gestures don’t happen real often.

“But when it does happen, it does touch your heart and brings you back to the reason why we do this and work so hard at what we do,” she said.

Why would someone work long, tiring hours?

“I’ve always been a firm believer in that everything happens for a reason and I truly think nursing chose me,” she said.

Clarke appreciates the knowledge she’s gained because of nursing.