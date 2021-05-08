Even in fourth grade, Clarke had a desire to work as a nurse

If she hadn’t become a nurse, Christy Clarke might have wanted to own a coffee shop.
Or she might have owned a business where people come to make artwork.
“But I could never give up all the help that I give people every day,” she said. “I would never change what I do.”
A former intensive care unit nurse, Clarke is a registered nurse who works in pre-op and post-op/recovery — helping patients before and after surgery — at Methodist Fremont Health.
She’s also among local nurses nominated by a community member and who then received enough readers’ votes to be featured in a story as part of National Nurses Week.
She and other nurses are being honored for going above and beyond and putting others first.
Clarke’s interest in nursing began years ago.
“I decided to become a nurse in the fourth grade,” she said.
Clarke recalls an assignment asking her to explain what she wanted to be when she grew up.
She chose nursing.
“I loved to care for people, even back then,” she said. “I’ve always been drawn to helping people, to helping them feel better and to making them laugh. I felt that nursing was the best way I could accomplish that.”
She appreciates good humor.
“I’ve always been a comical person by nature,” she said. “I got that from my dad. He’s a funny person and we pretty much find humor in about anything.”
Clarke’s journey into nursing didn’t start right away. She was a waitress while in high school. After graduating from Fremont High School, she went to Clarkson College of Nursing in Omaha, graduating from there in 1996.
She worked at the former Arbor Manor, before coming to work at what is now Methodist Fremont Health in 1998. She began working in medical telemetry. She then trained to work in an intensive care unit, where she worked for 18 years, making great memories and great friends among colleagues.
Clarke then worked at Med Express Urgent Care for a few years, working per diem in the pre-op/post-op department at the hospital.
In September 2020, she started working full time in the hospital’s pre-op/post-op department.
Clarke notes how her career path has changed. The rewards she reaped during the first 18 years of her career were different from what she now experiences.
“I could watch the progression of critically ill patients and watch them get better and that was my reward day to day being a bedside nurse,” she said.
As a pre-op/post-op nurse, she generally sees healthy patients who come for surgeries.
Clarke said her rewards now come in being able to comfort patients and help them have the best surgical experience possible by easing their anxiety.
“That’s what’s great about nursing,” she said. “There’s so many different areas you can work in and I think that each one of those areas has a different type of reward.”
She recalls her saddest moment, which occurred years ago.
“It will always be with me,” she said. “It was my very first Mother’s Day as a mother myself.”
She worked three, 12-hour shifts that weekend. During that time, she developed relationships with patients and their families.
It was tough to see patients in the hospital on Mother’s Day.
Then two of her patients passed away within 10 minutes of each other.
Rewards that day came from being able to help the patients’ families.
“To be able have a relationship with those families and comfort them during their time of loss, that was comforting to me,” she said.
Like other nurses, Clarke knows she’ll face happy and sad times.
“That’s part of life; that’s what nurses do,” she said. “We’re there for good times and we’re also there, unfortunately, for bad times and that’s what we’re meant to do. We’re meant not only to comfort the patients, but we’re there for the families as well.”
She’s received heart-touching notes from families.
Just before Easter this year, a surgical patient sent flowers.
“That was very nice,” she said.
Such gestures don’t happen real often.
“But when it does happen, it does touch your heart and brings you back to the reason why we do this and work so hard at what we do,” she said.
Why would someone work long, tiring hours?
“I’ve always been a firm believer in that everything happens for a reason and I truly think nursing chose me,” she said.
Clarke appreciates the knowledge she’s gained because of nursing.
“I’ve had a lot of things happen in my life that would have had drastically different outcomes if I didn’t have the knowledge that I do have because of nursing,” she said. “It’s that knowledge that has been able to help my family when they’ve been in need and I’ve been able to touch the patients’ lives along my career and it’s been very rewarding to me.”
Clarke appreciates her supportive family, who include her parents, Art and JoAnn Logemann; husband, Kevin; and children, Morgan, Jacob and Emma.
“I could never have worked those long hours without the support of my husband,” she said. “He always cooked. Our kids are pretty much grown now, but when I would work the 12-hours shifts all the time, he would always cook for the kids.”
And Clarke continued — and still continues — to help patients.