On September 11, 2001, 343 firefighters lost their lives responding to the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.
A traveling tribute to their sacrifice will be on display at the John C. Fremont Days at 8th and Main streets on July 12-13, with tours given by firefighters who were on the scene.
The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, created by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, carries the exhibit around the country in a 53-foot semitrailer. The exhibit features artifacts from the scene and video and audio recordings.
Tracy Kaiser, a member of the JCF Days Board of Directors, said she wanted to bring something new to the festival, and after finding the exhibit online, got in touch with the foundation.
“They had never been to the state of Nebraska, so this will be the first time,” she said. “They were very excited about bringing it to the state.”
The exhibit will be available Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The semitrailer’s entrance will be brought in with a parade on July 11 at 5:30 p.m. The procession will include American Legion Riders and local police and fire departments.
Kaiser said with young people present at the festival, many of whom don’t remember the attacks, the exhibit is a great educational tool, especially with first-hand accounts from the firefighters.
“I think it’s also wonderful that we can honor our first responders,” she said. “Especially after the recent flooding, it’s very important that we do.”
Like Kaiser, Don Cunningham, JCF Days Board president, said the exhibit’s education is important, especially at an early age.
“It’s a chance for our younger kids who don’t really remember 9/11, didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “It’s a chance for them to come and see what actually happened.”