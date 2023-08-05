Scores of children and teenagers put their hog-herding skills on display Friday morning, Aug. 4, at the Dodge County Fair 2023 swine show.

Participants as young as 5 years old and up to the late teens did their best to showcase their swine in the Friday morning livestock show, guiding their porcine buddies around the ring as a discerning judge looked on.

The swine show was one of many activities and contests that took place on Friday at the annual county fair and livestock showcase. Other competitions on Friday included the companion animal show, the dog show and the 4-H livestock judging contest.

One competitor in the swine show was back for his third year, and wowed the crowd once again with his deft skills handling his hog.

Amit Ruwe, 9, of Hooper showed his massive hog — doing so despite not having hands. His efforts drew a round of applause from the crowd and compliments from the judge.

“It is difficult, only if you walk the pig once a year,” Amit said after he showed his hog. “What I like about it is, you can use the hog panels and work with animals.”

Amit’s mother, Laura Ruwe, said he is not only active in livestock showing, but he also has multiple static exhibits at the fair.

“I take care of my goats, my cats and my hogs,” he said of other passions. “I got to the state fair, three (entries) two of my posters and another thing.”

The Dodge County Fair continues on Saturday and Sunday at the county fairgrounds in Scribner, with feeder calf, beef show, the rabbit show and other events slated for all day on Aug. 5.

The final day of the festivities on Sunday begin at 8 a.m. with the Dodge County 4-H Pancake Feed, followed by a Community Church service, the round robin showmanship contest and the fair parade, which begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and winds through the town of Scribner.