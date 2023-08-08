Hundreds of excited Dodge County residents endured a chilly, October-like afternoon in Scribner on Sunday, Aug. 6, to watch the annual Dodge County Fair parade and grab as much candy and sugary treats as possibly.

The signature parade which caps off the five days of county fair fun began as expected at 2:30 p.m. despite the overcast skies and worries of a rain burst dampening the show.

Dozens of residents got to the downtown corridor in Scriber as much as 45-60 minutes early to nab prime seats along the parade route to make for the most efficient candy-nabbing possible.

The fair was led by the honorable presentation of the colors by the U.S. military veterans and honor guard composed of Dodge County and Scribner veterans.

After the group did a brief ceremonial rifle blast into the air amid cheers and loud applause, the remainder of the parade entrants followed behind to adoring children, parents and elderly folks who laughed, cheers and scrambled across the brick-paved street to snatch as much candy as they could.

Mother Nature did her part, holding back on the rain showers long enough for the parade to finish without attendees getting too wet.

Following the cruise through downtown Scribner, the parade floats and participants crossing U.S. Highway 275 to the Dodge County Fairgrounds, where another several hundred people were on hand to watch the spectacle of floats, cars, tractors, marching bands and others parade through the fairgrounds.