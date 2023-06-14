The 2023 Ag & Economic Development Summit will take place Aug. 8-9 at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney.

Registration for the summit is now open at govsummit.nebraska.gov. Trev Alberts, director of athletics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will be the keynote speaker during the lunch.

The annual governor’s summit convenes economic developers and industry leaders in agriculture to discuss how to best grow Nebraska. This year, breakout sessions will cover workforce development, bio manufacturing, value-added agriculture, creative housing solutions, international trade, and much more.

The 2023 Summit officially kicks off on Tuesday night, Aug. 8, with a reception and banquet hosted by the Nebraska Diplomats. The evening event includes an awards ceremony to honor leaders, businesses, and communities who have made key contributions to the state’s economic success over the previous year.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, is the primary day of the summit. It features opening and closing remarks from Governor Jim Pillen, a keynote from Alberts, and a full slate of breakout sessions — each led by a panel of subject matter experts.

To register for the Diplomat Banquet and Summit, visit govsummit.nebraska.gov. A full summit agenda is also available through the website. For questions, contact Lori Shaal at lori.shaal@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3780.