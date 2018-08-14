The biggest man in the room stood mostly alone.
In a sea of media after a recent practice that swarmed around players who will provide the flash this season — quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, Tristan Gebbia and Andrew Bunch and running back Tre Bryant — sophomore tackle Matt Farniok walked into a room at the Hawks Championship Center as unnoticed as a 6-foot-6, 330-pound man can.
He was so unnoticed, in fact, that after a Nebraska athletic department staffer announced his presence and no one initially responded, Farniok took a step toward the exit before a couple of stragglers finally made their way over.
Nebraska’s offense won’t go far, though, without improved play up front. While the middle of Nebraska’s offensive line has plenty of experience with seniors Jerald Foster, Tanner Farmer and Fremont native Cole Conrad, the men on the outside, Farniok and Brenden Jaimes, each enter their sophomore seasons with strong résumés but plenty to prove.
Farniok, a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native, started at both right guard and right tackle last season as injuries ravaged Nebraska’s front line. He was one of two offensive linemen to start at multiple positions last season, and now has had to learn a new offense while settling in at the right tackle spot.
“It’s been awesome. We’re all competitors, we all want to be the best person out there,” Farniok said. “Every day, everyone wants to take that starting spot, and everyone wants to keep those starting spots. It’s always going to be a battle.”
Competition means improvement, too. So while Farniok and Jaimes may be the front-runners for the tackle spots, that doesn’t mean they aren’t taking pride in moving forward from a shaky 2017.
“It’s always awesome when you see improvement. The whole point is to be the best football player you can be,” Farniok said. “So even if it’s just, you’re getting 1 percent better, you’re still taking pride in that 1 percent because you’re better than what you were.”
Opposite Farniok, fellow sophomore Jaimes appears to be the front-runner for the starting left tackle spot. That’s a pair of second-year players, including one (Jaimes) who was scheduled to redshirt last season before injuries forced him into the lineup.
After a summer in the weight room that saw him add 20 pounds, Jaimes will be charged with helping to hold down the left side of the line.
On the surface, it looks like a daunting task. But offensive line coach Greg Austin is ready to roll with his two youngsters.
“It’s now just worrying about the little things. Those guys know what to do, they can do it, they have the skill set to do it. Now it’s getting them the looks they need, getting them prepared, letting them fail, letting them know why they failed, attacking the issues — not the outcome — so they can see themselves getting better,” Austin said after a recent practice.
“And then it’s just focusing on one thing at time. We teach those guys, especially about protection things, we teach them from a ground level up. Everything starts at the ground. And then we attack their body position. Then we get that corrected and then we move the upper body. It goes in succession how we teach them. Both of them (Farniok and Jaimes) have done an awesome job. Both of them want to learn. I’m excited about where those guys are right now and where those guys are going to be come September 1.”
While Austin is happy with his starters, the spots behind those two are still up for grabs.
“We’ve got good depth at some places and not as much depth as I would like at other positions,” Frost said. “Still kind of waiting on a couple of young tackles behind Jaimes and Farniok (players such as Matt Sichterman, Christian Gaylord, Trent Hixson) to step up and earn our trust that we’re going to put them in a game. Some guys that, just like quarterback, have shown some signs there, but I haven’t seen it consistently enough.”