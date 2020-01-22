ASHLAND -- Yutan took charge of its game early Tuesday night against Ashland-Greenwood.
The Chieftains scored the first 12 points of the game and went on to defeat the Bluejays 41-37.
"We got off to a great start and Ashland responded," Yutan coach Rod Henkel said. "We made some errors, but we made enough stops and enough free throws down the stretch to survive."
The Chieftains led 26-13 with 2:40 left in the half, but the Bluejays closed the second quarter with six-straight points. Ashland-Greenwood got within one point on several occasions, but the Chieftains never surrendered the lead.
Henkel praised the defensive work of Laycee Josoff, Christina Kerkman and Heidi Krajicek. Josoff limited Kiara Libal, who averages 18 points per game, to 11. Kerkman defended Chloe Bergsten, who averages 10, to just two. Krajicek also helped defending the two Bluejays.
"One of the keys was how those three young players defended Ashland's top two scorers," Henkel said. "They gave a great effort and made it difficult for those two."
Johanna Vandenack led the Chieftains with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Josoff finished with 11 points while Emma Lloyd had six points and seven rebounds. Molly Davis contributed seven points and five rebounds.
"Emma and Johanna did a nice job on the glass and in the paint," Henkel said.
Davis helped the Chieftains protect their lead in the fourth quarter by connecting on 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute.
Libal led A-G in scoring and Camryn Ray contributed seven while Carly von Rentzell had six.
"We consider Ashland-Greenwood a strong team and this was a solid win for us," Henkel said.
The Chieftains improve to 10-4 with the victory. They will host Louisville, 6-9 on Thursday night and play Friday at Palmyra. Ashland-Greenwood, 7-8, will host Syracuse on Friday night before opening play in the Capitol Conference Tournament.