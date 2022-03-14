Ferguson captures Division II 800m title

Former Fremont standout Wes Ferguson claimed the Division II 800m indoor national championship Saturday, turning in a time of 1:50.05 in Pittsburg, Kan.

Ferguson came out of the starting gate with the lead, but was passed midway through the race.

The redshirt-freshman regained control of the race at the start of the second lap, holding off Clement Paillon of American (Mass.) International (1:50.46) and Tanner Maier of Minnesota State (1:50.57).

The school-record holder in the event (1:49.47), Ferguson is UNK's fifth D2 men's national champ (indoors or outdoors).

This was the second and final day of the NCAA Division II Championships. UNK tallied a program-record seven All-Americans, finished 19th in the team standings (12.5) and was one of five MIAA schools in the Top 20. Grand Valley State of Michigan came in first with 66 points.

