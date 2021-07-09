Festival fun begins

Whether they come to see exhibits or get a meal or snack from downtown food vendors, area residents and guests have begun enjoying the activities of the John C. Fremont Days festival.

The Kennedy's Cruisers on Main is set from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and features a variety of vehicles in downtown Fremont.

In John C. Fremont City Park, visitors can see the National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit.

This consists of 32 towers 10 feet high by 10 feet wide. The presentation will be located along the park's sidewalks throughout the weekend. The towers honor those who have died serving our country since Sept. 11, 2001. Each tribute tower includes military and personal photos of our country’s fallen.

On Sunday, the annual historical parade will make its way up Main Street at 1:30 p.m.

The parade begins at First and Main streets, then runs north to 11th Street, then east to Clarkson Street.

This year, the parade will feature a Women’s Walk. All women are invited to walk the parade route to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Women wishing to participate are asked to wear white and meet at the Fremont Tribune at 135 N. Main St. by 1:15 p.m.

