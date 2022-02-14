Fewer COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals, but some strain remains

A decline in COVID-19 patients has given hospitals some relief, but staffing issues are still a cause for concern.

On Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals dropped to 469, the lowest level since just after Christmas. The number had risen to 496 by Sunday night, but that’s still down more than 20% from a week ago.

“Numbers in the state are certainly headed in the right direction, and we remain hopeful that they will continue in that direction,” said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

The decline in hospitalizations has followed a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases as the surge caused by the omicron variant has eased during the past several weeks.

For the week ending Friday, statewide cases totaled 3,836, an average of 548 a day. That was almost half of the previous week’s total of 7,535 cases. The statewide test positivity rate is now below 11%, down from 27% a month ago.

Cases in Lancaster County were on track to hold below 1,000 for the week that ended Saturday for the first time since December, while the number of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals dropped below 100 on Friday for the first time in more than two months.

Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Hospital, said the Four Corners Health Department, where he’s located, had 928 cases in a week three weeks ago but had just 106 over the past week.

“Certainly it’s been welcome to see the downturn,” he said.

The hospital now has no COVID-19 patients, after having as many as five in a day a month ago.

That may not sound like a lot, but York General only has 25 acute-care beds, and currently is only able to staff about 15 of them, Ulrich said. Even without the COVD-19 patients, the hospital is still within a patient or two of being full on a daily basis and is still seeing people who are very sick with other ailments such as influenza, he said.

Ulrich said the hospital has about 30 open positions, including 16 for nurses, making the problem more one of staffing availability than bed availability.

He said he’s hoping to hire enough nurses in the coming weeks to get to 16-19 staffed beds.

“We’d love to get to all 25, but we’re just not there in our staffing right now,” Ulrich said.

He also said that it’s not just a shortage of staff that’s a problem but also the well-being of existing staff that is a concern.

“It’s not the fear of the unknown that maybe we had at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s just the wear and tear of that and a little bit of COVID fatigue,” Ulrich said, although he noted that things appear to be getting better.

Mike Hansen, president and CEO of Columbus Community Hospital, said he could think of only one day through the pandemic where the hospital didn’t have at least one COVID-19 patient, and that constant patient load has taken its toll.

“Staff are tired. Staff are fatigued,” Hansen said. “What keeps me up at night is worrying about my staff’s mental health.”

Despite the steady decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, they are still taking up a significant number of staffed beds statewide. According to the Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 12% of adult hospital beds and 20% of intensive care beds in Nebraska are still occupied by someone with COVID-19.

“The general public doesn’t recognize probably that we’re still in this battle,” Hansen said.

