FHS girls wrestling team starts season

The Fremont Lady Tigers wrestling team hit the mats for the first this season, finishing third at the West Point dual tournament Saturday.

Fremont went 1-4 in the duals with

“The girls showed a lot of promise in their first competition,” said Fremont assistant coach Dillon Grossman. “As the girls continue to learn technique and develop as wrestlers, the team will continue to get better as the season progresses."

Defending NSWCA state champion Madison Martinez, who arrived just prior to the start of the tournament after taking the ACT and went into the day without a warm-up, finished 2-0 with a pair of pins.

"Madison is an awesome young lady who leads by example and her commitment to wrestling and to her team is extraordinary," said Fremont head coach Ben Wilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0