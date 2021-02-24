FHS hockey stays alive in postseason

The Fremont hockey team kept its season alive with a 6-4 win over Millard West Monday night.

The Tigers trailed 4-3 going into the third period, but three straight goals for FHS allowed the Tigers to advance in the tournament.

Ty Hallberg produced the equalizing goal at the 10:22 mark of the period. A minute later, Jacob Ten Kley pushed the Tigers in front for good.

Hallberg put the finishing touches on the win with an empty net goal with seven seconds remaining.

Ten Kley got Fremont on the board first in the opening period, only for Millard West to answer with back-to-back goals.

Jax Sorensen knotted the game up at 2-2, which would stand the rest of the period, at the 7:22 mark of the frame.

A pair of Millard West goals sandwiched a goal from Ed Utesch to give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead.

Aaron Petty finished the night with 10 saves in goal for the Tigers.

Fremont lost 3-2 in a shootout to No. 3 Creighton Prep to fall to the losers bracket.

Hunter Griffis and Hallberg each scored in regulation.

Fremont will play Omaha Metro at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A win would advance the Tigers to a semifinals game with the loser of Tri City and Prep Friday night while a lose would eliminate FHS from the tournament.

