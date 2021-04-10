FHS senior 'rolls with the punches' to adapt during COVID-19 pandemic

“It’s hard to focus on anything else besides that because you always have that doubt in your mind that you could get it,” he said. “It made it a lot harder to focus, especially with everything else going on.”

Nussbaum said he is confident at where he is at going into the final quarter of the school year, but said the last year hasn’t made the process any easier.

“Most of the time, I was just trying to go along and if I had anything else that I needed to do, I would just do it all at once and try to push it in,” he said. “I’m on track to graduate, so I knew I was doing something right.”

Despite the challenges presented during the last year, Nussbaum is ready to see what comes after his time at FHS.

Nussbaum plans to take a gap year following graduation to save up money before going into the military. He also plans to attend college while serving in hopes of receiving a degree in criminal justice.

“I’ve got to do as much as I can so that I can ensure my path to wherever I go,” he said.

When Nussbaum reflects on the past year, he said he’s proud of the way he handled the pandemic. With the odds stacked against him, Nussbaum said he felt he was able to handle the pressure.

“I still managed to come through and make it forward even though there was like a whole bunch of odds stacked against me,” he said. “I hope there’s never anything like this ever again in my lifetime, but you can’t change so you kind of just have to roll with the punches and adapt.”

