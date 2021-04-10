FHS senior 'rolls with the punches' to adapt during COVID-19 pandemic

As a senior at Fremont High School, Lamar Nussbaum thought he had a pretty good idea of how school worked.
As a junior, Nussbaum was just starting to look forward to the excitement that his senior year would bring. Graduation was on the horizon and he was ready to see what the future had in store.
Then, seemingly with the snap of a finger, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled those thoughts.
Fremont Public Schools closed its doors last March for the remainder of the 2019/20 school year in light of growing concerns surrounding the pandemic, forcing students to finish out the school year in a synchronous virtual learning environment.
“It was interesting because we had just gotten back from Spring Break and all of a sudden we heard that school was shut down,” Nussbaum said. “Now we’ve got to do this whole new thing. I’ve been here for four years and I’ve never dealt with anything like this. It was a whole new experience for me.”
When summer vacation came, Nussbaum’s thoughts were consumed with the thought of what his final year of high school would look like.
“I mean, the seniors didn’t get to do a whole graduation walk and I knew that was difficult for them,” he said. “I did track and my whole season was gone. I was hurt. I was hurt so bad.”
By the start of the 2020/21 academic year, the district was ready to return to in-person instruction after adopting a set of guidelines to operate under, which included mandatory temperature checks and mask usage.
The district also provided students and families with a virtual learning environment, albeit asynchronous, if they didn’t feel comfortable returning to the classroom.
Nussbaum said the new rules didn’t bother him as he returned to the classroom at the start of the new year. During the course of the second quarter, Nussbaum said his experience with virtual learning was positive.
He said he struggled adapting to synchronous learning during the spring due to the new technology and difficulties finding time to work with his four younger brothers around him at all times.
In the fall, Nussbaum said he was able to complete his homework through the high school’s learning management system, Canvas, on his own time.
“I didn’t have to worry about getting on a Zoom class, so I would do my normal stuff during the day and then when I had time during the night, I would do my classes and just get all my homework in,” he said. “It was way easier in the second quarter.”
The backdrop of a global pandemic also made it difficult for Nussbaum to focus on his school work throughout the year.
“It’s hard to focus on anything else besides that because you always have that doubt in your mind that you could get it,” he said. “It made it a lot harder to focus, especially with everything else going on.”
Nussbaum said he is confident at where he is at going into the final quarter of the school year, but said the last year hasn’t made the process any easier.
“Most of the time, I was just trying to go along and if I had anything else that I needed to do, I would just do it all at once and try to push it in,” he said. “I’m on track to graduate, so I knew I was doing something right.”
Despite the challenges presented during the last year, Nussbaum is ready to see what comes after his time at FHS.
Nussbaum plans to take a gap year following graduation to save up money before going into the military. He also plans to attend college while serving in hopes of receiving a degree in criminal justice.
“I’ve got to do as much as I can so that I can ensure my path to wherever I go,” he said.
When Nussbaum reflects on the past year, he said he’s proud of the way he handled the pandemic. With the odds stacked against him, Nussbaum said he felt he was able to handle the pressure.
“I still managed to come through and make it forward even though there was like a whole bunch of odds stacked against me,” he said. “I hope there’s never anything like this ever again in my lifetime, but you can’t change so you kind of just have to roll with the punches and adapt.”