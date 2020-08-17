You are the owner of this article.
FHS Softball Records - Individual Pitching
FHS Softball Records - Individual Pitching

Pitching

Innings Pitched

1Tammy Nielsen, 1999, 11 273.7
2Tammy Nielsen, 2000, 12 261.7
3Tammy Nielsen, 1998, 10 244.7
4Kelly Baker, 2004, 12 195.7
5Amanda Johnson, 2003, 11 193.3
6Tammy Nielsen, 1997, 9 180.0
7Jewel Ashbrook, 2018, 12 179.0
8Kasee Leatherbury, 2005, 12 176.3
9Jewel Ashbrook, 2017, 11 174.0
10McKenna Hotovy, 2014, 12 148.0
11Annie Hoesing, 2006, 10 140.0
12tAmanda Johnson, 2002, 10 132.3
 Amanda Johnson, 2001, 9 132.3
14Vicki Nielsen, 2009, 12 131.0
15Annie Hoesing, 2007, 11 116.7
16Tessa Kreikemeier, 2016, 11 114.7
17Ella Cooper, 2019, 9 113.3
18Sarah Wearden, 2002, 11 113.0
19tErin Bovill, 2013, 12 112.3
 Kristen Hoesing, 2010, 12 112.3
21Abbie Sorensen, 1995, 9 101.3
22Erin Bovill, 2011, 10 100.3
23Mandie Reandeau, 1995, 9 96.7
24Erin Bovill, 2012, 11 95.3
25Abbie Sorensen, 1997, 11 94.0
26tJewel Ashbrook, 2016, 10 85.7
 Jessye Johnson, 2006, 9 85.7
28tEmmie Hansen, 2011, 11 84.7
 Kasee Leatherbury, 2004, 11 84.7
30Kristen Hoesing, 2009, 11 79.3
31Jessye Johnson, 2008, 11 77.3
32Jessye Johnson, 2007, 10 76.7
33tVicki Nielsen, 2008, 11 76.0
 Lindsey Reandeau, 2001, 12 76.0
35Megan Cottier, 2010, 12 75.7
36tCarlie Neuhaus, 2019, 12 75.3
 McKenna Hotovy, 2013, 11 75.3
38Jewel Ashbrook, 2015, 9 75.0
39Annie Hoesing, 2008, 12 73.7
40Carlie Neuhaus, 2018, 11 73.0
41Sarah Wearden, 2003, 12 67.0
42McKenna Hotovy, 2012, 10 65.3
43Annie Hoesing, 2005, 9 53.7
44Tessa Kreikemeier, 2015, 10 51.3
45Alyssa Mumm, 2014, 10 50.0
46Alyssa Mumm, 2015, 11 43.0
47tCarlie Neuhaus, 2017, 10 31.3
 Jessye Johnson, 2009, 12 31.3
49Lindsey Reandeau, 2000, 11 23.0
50Vicki Nielsen, 2007, 10 16.0

Winning Percentage

*Minimum 10 decisions

1Tammy Nielsen, 1998, 10(30-4)0.882
2Tammy Nielsen, 1999, 11(35-7)0.833
3Abbie Sorensen, 1997, 11(11-3)0.786
4Tammy Nielsen, 2000, 12(31-9)0.775
5Tammy Nielsen, 1997, 9(19-7)0.731
6Kelly Baker, 2004, 12(21-8)0.724
7Mandie Reandeau, 1995, 9(10-5)0.667
8Vicki Nielsen, 2009, 12(13-7)0.650
9Annie Hoesing, 2008, 12(7-4)0.636
10Vicki Nielsen, 2008, 11(7-5)0.583
11Jewel Ashbrook, 2018, 12(17-13)0.567
12Annie Hoesing, 2007, 11(10-8)0.556
13Jessye Johnson, 2008, 11(6-5)0.545
14tCarlie Neuhaus, 2018, 11(7-6)0.538
 Jessye Johnson, 2006, 9(7-6)0.538
16Ella Cooper, 2019, 9(10-9)0.526
17tTessa Kreikemeier, 2016, 11(10-10)0.500
 Jewel Ashbrook, 2016, 10(6-6)0.500
 Kasee Leatherbury, 2004, 11(7-7)0.500
20Amanda Johnson, 2003, 11(13-14)0.481
21Annie Hoesing, 2006, 10(9-10)0.474
22Mandie Reandeau, 1996, 10(7-8)0.467
23Sarah Wearden, 2003, 12(5-6)0.455
24Jewel Ashbrook, 2017, 11(14-18)0.438
25Abbie Sorensen, 1996, 10(7-11)0.389
26Jessye Johnson, 2007, 10(5-8)0.385
27Kasee Leatherbury, 2005, 12(11-18)0.379
28Abbie Sorensen, 1995, 9(6-10)0.375
29Carlie Neuhaus, 2019, 12(6-11)0.353
30tKristen Hoesing, 2010, 12(7-13)0.350
 Amanda Johnson, 2001, 9(7-13)0.350
32tErin Bovill, 2013, 12(7-14)0.333
 Amanda Johnson, 2002, 10(6-12)0.333
34McKenna Hotovy, 2014, 12(8-17)0.320
35tKristen Hoesing, 2009, 11(3-7)0.300
 Annie Hoesing, 2005, 9(3-7)0.300
 Lindsey Reandeau, 2001, 12(3-7)0.300
38Erin Bovill, 2012, 11(4-12)0.250
39Jewel Ashbrook, 2015, 9(3-10)0.231
40Megan Cottier, 2010, 12(2-8)0.200
41tMcKenna Hotovy, 2012, 10(2-10)0.167
 Sarah Wearden, 2002, 11(3-15)0.167
43McKenna Hotovy, 2013, 11(2-12)0.143
44Emmie Hansen, 2011, 11(2-15)0.118
45Erin Bovill, 2011, 10(1-16)0.059

Victories

Kelly Baker

Kelly Baker
1Tammy Nielsen, 1999, 11 35
2Tammy Nielsen, 2000, 12 31
3Tammy Nielsen, 1998, 10 30
4Kelly Baker, 2004, 12 21
5Tammy Nielsen, 1997, 9 19
6Jewel Ashbrook, 2018, 12 17
7Jewel Ashbrook, 2017, 11 14
8tVicki Nielsen, 2009, 12 13
 Amanda Johnson, 2003, 11 13
10tKasee Leatherbury, 2005, 12 11
 Abbie Sorensen, 1997, 11 11
12tElla Cooper, 2019, 9 10
 Tessa Kreikemeier, 2016, 11 10
 Annie Hoesing, 2007, 11 10
 Mandie Reandeau, 1995, 9 10
16Annie Hoesing, 2006, 10 9
17McKenna Hotovy, 2014, 12 8
18tCarlie Neuhaus, 2018, 11 7
 Erin Bovill, 2013, 12 7
 Kristen Hoesing, 2010, 12 7
 Annie Hoesing, 2008, 12 7
 Vicki Nielsen, 2008, 11 7
 Jessye Johnson, 2006, 9 7
 Kasee Leatherbury, 2004, 11 7
 Amanda Johnson, 2001, 9 7
 Abbie Sorensen, 1996, 10 7
 Mandie Reandeau, 1996, 10 7
28tCarlie Neuhaus, 2019, 12 6
 Jewel Ashbrook, 2016, 10 6
 Jessye Johnson, 2008, 11 6
 Amanda Johnson, 2002, 10 6
 Abbie Sorensen, 1995, 9 6
33tJessye Johnson, 2007, 10 5
 Sarah Wearden, 2003, 12 5
35tErin Bovill, 2012, 11 4
 Jessye Johnson, 2009, 12 4
37tJewel Ashbrook, 2015, 9 3
 Kristen Hoesing, 2009, 11 3
 Annie Hoesing, 2005, 9 3
 Sarah Wearden, 2002, 11 3
 Lindsey Reandeau, 2001, 12 3
42tCarlie Neuhaus, 2017, 10 2
 Alyssa Mumm, 2015, 11 2
 Tessa Kreikemeier, 2015, 10 2
 McKenna Hotovy, 2013, 11 2
 McKenna Hotovy, 2012, 10 2
 Emmie Hansen, 2011, 11 2
 Megan Cottier, 2010, 12 2
 Vicki Nielsen, 2007, 10 2
50tT Baker ('19), Mumm ('14) 1
 Bovill ('11), Vukonich ('09) 1
 Vukonich ('07), Sorrick ('06) 1
 V Nielsen ('06), Reandeau ('00) 1
 Palmer ('98) 1

Strikeouts

Amanda Johnson

Amanda Johnson
1Tammy Nielsen, 2000, 12 463
2Tammy Nielsen, 1999, 11 444
3Tammy Nielsen, 1998, 10 391
4Tammy Nielsen, 1997, 9 250
5Amanda Johnson, 2003, 11 214
6Jewel Ashbrook, 2018, 12 137
7Annie Hoesing, 2007, 11 103
8Annie Hoesing, 2006, 10 98
9Amanda Johnson, 2001, 9 95
10Ella Cooper, 2019, 9 94
11Kelly Baker, 2004, 12 93
12Jewel Ashbrook, 2017, 11 83
13Vicki Nielsen, 2009, 12 80
14Jessye Johnson, 2007, 10 68
15Jessye Johnson, 2008, 11 67
16Mandie Reandeau, 1995, 9 62
17Tessa Kreikemeier, 2016, 11 61
18tMegan Cottier, 2010, 12 60
 Vicki Nielsen, 2008, 11 60
20Erin Bovill, 2013, 12 59
21tKristen Hoesing, 2010, 12 56
 Abbie Sorensen, 1995, 9 56
23Amanda Johnson, 2002, 10 54
24Annie Hoesing, 2008, 12 50
25tTessa Kreikemeier, 2015, 10 49
 McKenna Hotovy, 2014, 12 49
27tKasee Leatherbury, 2005, 12 48
 Abbie Sorensen, 1996, 10 48
29Abbie Sorensen, 1997, 11 47
30Kristen Hoesing, 2009, 11 44
31tCarlie Neuhaus, 2019, 12 43
 Erin Bovill, 2012, 11 43
 Mandie Reandeau, 1996, 10 43
34tJessye Johnson, 2006, 9 38
 Sarah Wearden, 2002, 11 38
36McKenna Hotovy, 2013, 11 36
37Erin Bovill, 2011, 10 35
38tMcKenna Hotovy, 2012, 10 33
 Annie Hoesing, 2005, 9 33
40Emmie Hansen, 2011, 11 32
41tJewel Ashbrook, 2016, 10 30
 Kasee Leatherbury, 2004, 11 30
43Carlie Neuhaus, 2018, 11 28
44Lindsey Reandeau, 2001, 12 27
45Sarah Wearden, 2003, 12 26
46Alyssa Mumm, 2014, 10 25
47Vicki Nielsen, 2007, 10 24
48tAlyssa Mumm, 2015, 11 23
 Jessye Johnson, 2009, 12 23
50Jewel Ashbrook, 2015, 9 20

Earned Run Average

Abbie Sorensen

Abbie Sorensen

 *Minimum 50 innings

1Tammy Nielsen, 2000, 12 0.54
 Tammy Nielsen, 1997, 9 0.54
3Tammy Nielsen, 1999, 11 0.59
4Abbie Sorensen, 1997, 11 0.74
5Tammy Nielsen, 1998, 10 0.83
6Vicki Nielsen, 2009, 12 1.12
7Amanda Johnson, 2003, 11 1.52
8Annie Hoesing, 2007, 11 1.56
9Kelly Baker, 2004, 12 1.75
10Kristen Hoesing, 2009, 11 1.76
11Vicki Nielsen, 2008, 11 2.03
12Annie Hoesing, 2008, 12 2.28
13Jessye Johnson, 2006, 9 2.29
14Kasee Leatherbury, 2005, 12 2.38
15Annie Hoesing, 2006, 10 2.70
16Jessye Johnson, 2007, 10 2.83
17Sarah Wearden, 2003, 12 3.24
18Jessye Johnson, 2008, 11 3.26
19Megan Cottier, 2010, 12 3.33
20Kasee Leatherbury, 2004, 11 3.39
21Amanda Johnson, 2002, 10 3.44
22Annie Hoesing, 2005, 9 3.52
23Sarah Wearden, 2002, 11 3.53
24Erin Bovill, 2013, 12 3.86
25Amanda Johnson, 2001, 9 3.93
26Jewel Ashbrook, 2018, 12 3.95
27Kristen Hoesing, 2010, 12 4.05
28Lindsey Reandeau, 2001, 12 4.53
29Tessa Kreikemeier, 2016, 11 4.88
30McKenna Hotovy, 2012, 10 5.25
31Jewel Ashbrook, 2016, 10 5.39
32Jewel Ashbrook, 2017, 11 5.51
33Ella Cooper, 2019, 9 5.68
34Erin Bovill, 2012, 11 5.73
35Erin Bovill, 2011, 10 6.35
36Tessa Kreikemeier, 2015, 10 6.59
37Jewel Ashbrook, 2015, 9 6.63
38McKenna Hotovy, 2013, 11 7.43
39Carlie Neuhaus, 2018, 11 7.67
40McKenna Hotovy, 2014, 12 7.85
41Carlie Neuhaus, 2019, 12 8.36
42Emmie Hansen, 2011, 11 9.01
43Alyssa Mumm, 2014, 10 10.78
