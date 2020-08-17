FHS Softball Records - Individual Pitching

Pitching
Innings Pitched
|1
|Tammy Nielsen, 1999, 11
|273.7
|2
|Tammy Nielsen, 2000, 12
|261.7
|3
|Tammy Nielsen, 1998, 10
|244.7
|4
|Kelly Baker, 2004, 12
|195.7
|5
|Amanda Johnson, 2003, 11
|193.3
|6
|Tammy Nielsen, 1997, 9
|180.0
|7
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2018, 12
|179.0
|8
|Kasee Leatherbury, 2005, 12
|176.3
|9
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2017, 11
|174.0
|10
|McKenna Hotovy, 2014, 12
|148.0
|11
|Annie Hoesing, 2006, 10
|140.0
|12t
|Amanda Johnson, 2002, 10
|132.3
|Amanda Johnson, 2001, 9
|132.3
|14
|Vicki Nielsen, 2009, 12
|131.0
|15
|Annie Hoesing, 2007, 11
|116.7
|16
|Tessa Kreikemeier, 2016, 11
|114.7
|17
|Ella Cooper, 2019, 9
|113.3
|18
|Sarah Wearden, 2002, 11
|113.0
|19t
|Erin Bovill, 2013, 12
|112.3
|Kristen Hoesing, 2010, 12
|112.3
|21
|Abbie Sorensen, 1995, 9
|101.3
|22
|Erin Bovill, 2011, 10
|100.3
|23
|Mandie Reandeau, 1995, 9
|96.7
|24
|Erin Bovill, 2012, 11
|95.3
|25
|Abbie Sorensen, 1997, 11
|94.0
|26t
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2016, 10
|85.7
|Jessye Johnson, 2006, 9
|85.7
|28t
|Emmie Hansen, 2011, 11
|84.7
|Kasee Leatherbury, 2004, 11
|84.7
|30
|Kristen Hoesing, 2009, 11
|79.3
|31
|Jessye Johnson, 2008, 11
|77.3
|32
|Jessye Johnson, 2007, 10
|76.7
|33t
|Vicki Nielsen, 2008, 11
|76.0
|Lindsey Reandeau, 2001, 12
|76.0
|35
|Megan Cottier, 2010, 12
|75.7
|36t
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2019, 12
|75.3
|McKenna Hotovy, 2013, 11
|75.3
|38
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2015, 9
|75.0
|39
|Annie Hoesing, 2008, 12
|73.7
|40
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2018, 11
|73.0
|41
|Sarah Wearden, 2003, 12
|67.0
|42
|McKenna Hotovy, 2012, 10
|65.3
|43
|Annie Hoesing, 2005, 9
|53.7
|44
|Tessa Kreikemeier, 2015, 10
|51.3
|45
|Alyssa Mumm, 2014, 10
|50.0
|46
|Alyssa Mumm, 2015, 11
|43.0
|47t
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2017, 10
|31.3
|Jessye Johnson, 2009, 12
|31.3
|49
|Lindsey Reandeau, 2000, 11
|23.0
|50
|Vicki Nielsen, 2007, 10
|16.0
Winning Percentage
*Minimum 10 decisions
|1
|Tammy Nielsen, 1998, 10
|(30-4)
|0.882
|2
|Tammy Nielsen, 1999, 11
|(35-7)
|0.833
|3
|Abbie Sorensen, 1997, 11
|(11-3)
|0.786
|4
|Tammy Nielsen, 2000, 12
|(31-9)
|0.775
|5
|Tammy Nielsen, 1997, 9
|(19-7)
|0.731
|6
|Kelly Baker, 2004, 12
|(21-8)
|0.724
|7
|Mandie Reandeau, 1995, 9
|(10-5)
|0.667
|8
|Vicki Nielsen, 2009, 12
|(13-7)
|0.650
|9
|Annie Hoesing, 2008, 12
|(7-4)
|0.636
|10
|Vicki Nielsen, 2008, 11
|(7-5)
|0.583
|11
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2018, 12
|(17-13)
|0.567
|12
|Annie Hoesing, 2007, 11
|(10-8)
|0.556
|13
|Jessye Johnson, 2008, 11
|(6-5)
|0.545
|14t
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2018, 11
|(7-6)
|0.538
|Jessye Johnson, 2006, 9
|(7-6)
|0.538
|16
|Ella Cooper, 2019, 9
|(10-9)
|0.526
|17t
|Tessa Kreikemeier, 2016, 11
|(10-10)
|0.500
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2016, 10
|(6-6)
|0.500
|Kasee Leatherbury, 2004, 11
|(7-7)
|0.500
|20
|Amanda Johnson, 2003, 11
|(13-14)
|0.481
|21
|Annie Hoesing, 2006, 10
|(9-10)
|0.474
|22
|Mandie Reandeau, 1996, 10
|(7-8)
|0.467
|23
|Sarah Wearden, 2003, 12
|(5-6)
|0.455
|24
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2017, 11
|(14-18)
|0.438
|25
|Abbie Sorensen, 1996, 10
|(7-11)
|0.389
|26
|Jessye Johnson, 2007, 10
|(5-8)
|0.385
|27
|Kasee Leatherbury, 2005, 12
|(11-18)
|0.379
|28
|Abbie Sorensen, 1995, 9
|(6-10)
|0.375
|29
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2019, 12
|(6-11)
|0.353
|30t
|Kristen Hoesing, 2010, 12
|(7-13)
|0.350
|Amanda Johnson, 2001, 9
|(7-13)
|0.350
|32t
|Erin Bovill, 2013, 12
|(7-14)
|0.333
|Amanda Johnson, 2002, 10
|(6-12)
|0.333
|34
|McKenna Hotovy, 2014, 12
|(8-17)
|0.320
|35t
|Kristen Hoesing, 2009, 11
|(3-7)
|0.300
|Annie Hoesing, 2005, 9
|(3-7)
|0.300
|Lindsey Reandeau, 2001, 12
|(3-7)
|0.300
|38
|Erin Bovill, 2012, 11
|(4-12)
|0.250
|39
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2015, 9
|(3-10)
|0.231
|40
|Megan Cottier, 2010, 12
|(2-8)
|0.200
|41t
|McKenna Hotovy, 2012, 10
|(2-10)
|0.167
|Sarah Wearden, 2002, 11
|(3-15)
|0.167
|43
|McKenna Hotovy, 2013, 11
|(2-12)
|0.143
|44
|Emmie Hansen, 2011, 11
|(2-15)
|0.118
|45
|Erin Bovill, 2011, 10
|(1-16)
|0.059
Victories
|1
|Tammy Nielsen, 1999, 11
|35
|2
|Tammy Nielsen, 2000, 12
|31
|3
|Tammy Nielsen, 1998, 10
|30
|4
|Kelly Baker, 2004, 12
|21
|5
|Tammy Nielsen, 1997, 9
|19
|6
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2018, 12
|17
|7
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2017, 11
|14
|8t
|Vicki Nielsen, 2009, 12
|13
|Amanda Johnson, 2003, 11
|13
|10t
|Kasee Leatherbury, 2005, 12
|11
|Abbie Sorensen, 1997, 11
|11
|12t
|Ella Cooper, 2019, 9
|10
|Tessa Kreikemeier, 2016, 11
|10
|Annie Hoesing, 2007, 11
|10
|Mandie Reandeau, 1995, 9
|10
|16
|Annie Hoesing, 2006, 10
|9
|17
|McKenna Hotovy, 2014, 12
|8
|18t
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2018, 11
|7
|Erin Bovill, 2013, 12
|7
|Kristen Hoesing, 2010, 12
|7
|Annie Hoesing, 2008, 12
|7
|Vicki Nielsen, 2008, 11
|7
|Jessye Johnson, 2006, 9
|7
|Kasee Leatherbury, 2004, 11
|7
|Amanda Johnson, 2001, 9
|7
|Abbie Sorensen, 1996, 10
|7
|Mandie Reandeau, 1996, 10
|7
|28t
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2019, 12
|6
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2016, 10
|6
|Jessye Johnson, 2008, 11
|6
|Amanda Johnson, 2002, 10
|6
|Abbie Sorensen, 1995, 9
|6
|33t
|Jessye Johnson, 2007, 10
|5
|Sarah Wearden, 2003, 12
|5
|35t
|Erin Bovill, 2012, 11
|4
|Jessye Johnson, 2009, 12
|4
|37t
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2015, 9
|3
|Kristen Hoesing, 2009, 11
|3
|Annie Hoesing, 2005, 9
|3
|Sarah Wearden, 2002, 11
|3
|Lindsey Reandeau, 2001, 12
|3
|42t
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2017, 10
|2
|Alyssa Mumm, 2015, 11
|2
|Tessa Kreikemeier, 2015, 10
|2
|McKenna Hotovy, 2013, 11
|2
|McKenna Hotovy, 2012, 10
|2
|Emmie Hansen, 2011, 11
|2
|Megan Cottier, 2010, 12
|2
|Vicki Nielsen, 2007, 10
|2
|50t
|T Baker ('19), Mumm ('14)
|1
|Bovill ('11), Vukonich ('09)
|1
|Vukonich ('07), Sorrick ('06)
|1
|V Nielsen ('06), Reandeau ('00)
|1
|Palmer ('98)
|1
Strikeouts
|1
|Tammy Nielsen, 2000, 12
|463
|2
|Tammy Nielsen, 1999, 11
|444
|3
|Tammy Nielsen, 1998, 10
|391
|4
|Tammy Nielsen, 1997, 9
|250
|5
|Amanda Johnson, 2003, 11
|214
|6
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2018, 12
|137
|7
|Annie Hoesing, 2007, 11
|103
|8
|Annie Hoesing, 2006, 10
|98
|9
|Amanda Johnson, 2001, 9
|95
|10
|Ella Cooper, 2019, 9
|94
|11
|Kelly Baker, 2004, 12
|93
|12
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2017, 11
|83
|13
|Vicki Nielsen, 2009, 12
|80
|14
|Jessye Johnson, 2007, 10
|68
|15
|Jessye Johnson, 2008, 11
|67
|16
|Mandie Reandeau, 1995, 9
|62
|17
|Tessa Kreikemeier, 2016, 11
|61
|18t
|Megan Cottier, 2010, 12
|60
|Vicki Nielsen, 2008, 11
|60
|20
|Erin Bovill, 2013, 12
|59
|21t
|Kristen Hoesing, 2010, 12
|56
|Abbie Sorensen, 1995, 9
|56
|23
|Amanda Johnson, 2002, 10
|54
|24
|Annie Hoesing, 2008, 12
|50
|25t
|Tessa Kreikemeier, 2015, 10
|49
|McKenna Hotovy, 2014, 12
|49
|27t
|Kasee Leatherbury, 2005, 12
|48
|Abbie Sorensen, 1996, 10
|48
|29
|Abbie Sorensen, 1997, 11
|47
|30
|Kristen Hoesing, 2009, 11
|44
|31t
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2019, 12
|43
|Erin Bovill, 2012, 11
|43
|Mandie Reandeau, 1996, 10
|43
|34t
|Jessye Johnson, 2006, 9
|38
|Sarah Wearden, 2002, 11
|38
|36
|McKenna Hotovy, 2013, 11
|36
|37
|Erin Bovill, 2011, 10
|35
|38t
|McKenna Hotovy, 2012, 10
|33
|Annie Hoesing, 2005, 9
|33
|40
|Emmie Hansen, 2011, 11
|32
|41t
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2016, 10
|30
|Kasee Leatherbury, 2004, 11
|30
|43
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2018, 11
|28
|44
|Lindsey Reandeau, 2001, 12
|27
|45
|Sarah Wearden, 2003, 12
|26
|46
|Alyssa Mumm, 2014, 10
|25
|47
|Vicki Nielsen, 2007, 10
|24
|48t
|Alyssa Mumm, 2015, 11
|23
|Jessye Johnson, 2009, 12
|23
|50
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2015, 9
|20
Earned Run Average
*Minimum 50 innings
|1
|Tammy Nielsen, 2000, 12
|0.54
|Tammy Nielsen, 1997, 9
|0.54
|3
|Tammy Nielsen, 1999, 11
|0.59
|4
|Abbie Sorensen, 1997, 11
|0.74
|5
|Tammy Nielsen, 1998, 10
|0.83
|6
|Vicki Nielsen, 2009, 12
|1.12
|7
|Amanda Johnson, 2003, 11
|1.52
|8
|Annie Hoesing, 2007, 11
|1.56
|9
|Kelly Baker, 2004, 12
|1.75
|10
|Kristen Hoesing, 2009, 11
|1.76
|11
|Vicki Nielsen, 2008, 11
|2.03
|12
|Annie Hoesing, 2008, 12
|2.28
|13
|Jessye Johnson, 2006, 9
|2.29
|14
|Kasee Leatherbury, 2005, 12
|2.38
|15
|Annie Hoesing, 2006, 10
|2.70
|16
|Jessye Johnson, 2007, 10
|2.83
|17
|Sarah Wearden, 2003, 12
|3.24
|18
|Jessye Johnson, 2008, 11
|3.26
|19
|Megan Cottier, 2010, 12
|3.33
|20
|Kasee Leatherbury, 2004, 11
|3.39
|21
|Amanda Johnson, 2002, 10
|3.44
|22
|Annie Hoesing, 2005, 9
|3.52
|23
|Sarah Wearden, 2002, 11
|3.53
|24
|Erin Bovill, 2013, 12
|3.86
|25
|Amanda Johnson, 2001, 9
|3.93
|26
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2018, 12
|3.95
|27
|Kristen Hoesing, 2010, 12
|4.05
|28
|Lindsey Reandeau, 2001, 12
|4.53
|29
|Tessa Kreikemeier, 2016, 11
|4.88
|30
|McKenna Hotovy, 2012, 10
|5.25
|31
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2016, 10
|5.39
|32
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2017, 11
|5.51
|33
|Ella Cooper, 2019, 9
|5.68
|34
|Erin Bovill, 2012, 11
|5.73
|35
|Erin Bovill, 2011, 10
|6.35
|36
|Tessa Kreikemeier, 2015, 10
|6.59
|37
|Jewel Ashbrook, 2015, 9
|6.63
|38
|McKenna Hotovy, 2013, 11
|7.43
|39
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2018, 11
|7.67
|40
|McKenna Hotovy, 2014, 12
|7.85
|41
|Carlie Neuhaus, 2019, 12
|8.36
|42
|Emmie Hansen, 2011, 11
|9.01
|43
|Alyssa Mumm, 2014, 10
|10.78
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!