Financial Literacy: Get on track for a secure retirement

Brianna Henderson discovered her interest in finance while still in high school.

“I loved accounting,” she said, “but I would have also enjoyed learning about credit cards and the compounding interest when they’re not paid off.”

Henderson, a procurement coordinator for Royal Canin in Fremont, said she would have appreciated getting an understanding of taxes and the 401(k) savings plan before leaving high school.

She sees the importance of teaching kids about money at a young age.

“I want my son to grow up understanding that money is earned, not given,” she said.

A self-confessed workaholic, Henderson also regrets not learning more about retirement planning.

“I do have plans in place for retirement, but they are definitely not where they should be if I really want to retire early,” she said. “This is something I struggle with because I was told by my grandmother that you can’t take it with you. But I would like to leave something before for my kids.”

Like Henderson, many people know planning for the future is important, but making those plans and following through with them can be challenging.

In the September 2022 issue of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine, Sandra Block, senior editor, reports on a growing number of high schools that have added personal finance to their curriculum.

Tim Ranzetta, co-founder of Next Gen Personal Finance, has developed a series of courses for middle and senior high schools to help students better prepare for the future. Their Money and Me course examines how attitudes and spending habits affect our ability to make good financial decisions. The curriculum also includes lessons on budgeting, taxes, insurance, and credit.

Erich Whitemore teaches a course in personal finance at Fremont High School.

“It’s a graduation requirement,” he said. “We cover budgeting, credit cards, car loans, student loans, insurance, investment, and retirement.”

Whitemore said most students are not overly enthusiastic about the course in the beginning, but once the basic principles are explained they are glad to have the information.

“They hear about this stuff from parents and grandparents, but once they start learning about it in this class, they often say, ‘OK, now it makes sense.’”

Students gain exposure to the stock market through the Investment Game competition. Whitemore said this is a fun way for teenagers to learn how Wall Street works.

Janet Bodnar, editor-at-large for Kiplinger, shares how one couple has started educating their children on money management by devising a savings plan they call 40/30/20/10.

Out of each week’s allowance, the kids are allowed to spend 40 percent of their money. In an envelope marked short-term savings, the kids put in 30 percent of their allowance. In another envelope, marked long-term savings, they put in 20 percent. The remaining 10 percent is given to their church.

Henderson said she’s starting to think about meeting with a financial adviser so she can begin getting things in place now.

She said she and her husband, David, each have a 401(k) through their employer, but that is basically all they have in place for their retirement.

“We need to start working on it, but when you’re young it’s hard to start thinking that far into the future,” she said.

Financial advisers recommend paying off debts.

Kristi Krepel is a financial adviser For First Investments & Planning at First National Bank of Omaha in Fremont.

She urges clients to make sure they have their finances in order. This includes having an emergency fund consisting of three to six months’ worth of living expenses.

“This money should be separate from the funds you want to invest,” Krepel said.

Krepel wants people to know they do not have to be wealthy to invest.

“You would be surprised by the benefits of compounding interest over time, even starting with just $50 a month,” Krepel said.

Reinvesting the earnings is key to watching investments grow.

“That is where compounding interest comes into play,” she said. “During your saving phase, let your money stay invested. Over 10 years, your $50 investment could grow to more than $7,000,” she said.

Krepel said a huge part of financial planning is helping investors feel they are in control of their finances and are on track for meeting their goals.

Marvin Wiese, a financial adviser for Edward Jones, tells clients to gather their statements and look at their debts, their income, and their expenses.

“Look through your bank statement,” he says, “and see what you’re spending your money on.”

Wiese recalled one client who was spending $7 a day on coffee.

“That adds up to about $200 a month,” he said.

Helping his clients achieve their life goals is one of the things Wiese most enjoys about his work as a financial adviser. He uses his parents’ experience to encourage his clients to start making good financial decisions.

“My dad was a hard-working man, and he was very good at what he did,” Wiese said. “But he didn’t know how to save. He and my mom lived paycheck to paycheck. After Dad died, Mom had to go on working much longer than she had wanted to.”

Many people who take that first step of meeting with a financial adviser come in with very little knowledge of personal finance.

“It’s all about education,” Wiese said, “Everybody should know a little about investing. One lady came in and said to me, ‘I don’t know anything about this. I was just told to do it.’”

Wiese believes that one of his jobs as a financial adviser is to help clients build that road map.

“The best thing about our job,” Wiese said, “is not the investment. It’s about the relationships we form.”