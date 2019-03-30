Recent flooding has kept firefighters in Arlington and surrounding towns quite busy.
On March 13, firefighters helped evacuate five people from a mobile home park area south of U.S. Highway, said Dan Douglas, the emergency manager director for Washington County.
Local firefighters were involved in a night rescue on March 14.
That night, seven first-responders, who’d set out to rescue a family, were in boats that capsized on the river and later were rescued by the Nebraska National Guard via a Black Hawk helicopter.
Douglas said besides that rescue, the local fire department would be involved in others.
One involved an Arlington man, who lives by the river year-round. Douglas said he’d contacted the man a week earlier, when flooding had just started on the Bell Creek side.
The man said he was fine and watching the river and that he’d been through flooding before.
“Once the Elkhorn was way up and — at this point — you couldn’t drive into his place, I had contact with him then,” Douglas said. “He said he was hanging on and still had power, the pumps were working, and then the next day he called back and talked to 911 dispatch.”
The man said the propane tank had broken lose and he was concerned at that point and he and his wife needed to get out of the house.
A woman who lives along Highway 30 was rescued by the Nebraska State Patrol.
Another rescue occurred off Highway 91, when a man who had sump pumps removing water from his residence, but lost power to his house. Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun worked together to help this man.