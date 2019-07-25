COLUMBUS — All season, First State Bank Seniors head coach Jeff Hayden has instilled a simple value that his team bought into: win the inning.
Those words can be heard following every half-inning. They are shouted by each player like a battle cry to simply beat their opponent inning by inning.
In the A-6 District final Wednesday night at Pawnee Park, First State was able to win the second inning in particular by pushing five men across the plate. The offensive surge was more than enough support for starter Mitchell Glause as the Seniors picked up a 6-0 victory over Gretna.
“I’m very proud of our kids, very proud of Mitchell Glause who went out and threw a gem,” FSB coach Jeff Hayden said. “We played great defense and we swung the bat and got some timely hitting when we needed it. These guys have never panicked and they have risen to the occasion in the face of adversity. They did the same thing here in the district tournament winning three straight games with our backs against the wall.”
After a weekend 3-0 loss to Columbus, the Seniors responded with wins over Waverly and Gretna (twice).
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the second. Dillon Dix led off with a walk. With one out, singles by Glause and Brody Sintek loaded the bases. Donnie Mueller’s walk brought in the first run before Dawson Glause was hit by a pitch to make it 2-0. Jackson Gilfry then reached on an error that brought in two. Eli Herink brought in Dawson Glause with the fifth run on a sacrifice fly.
The Seniors added another run in the fourth when Sintek scored on Gilfry’s hit.
Sintek, a three-year varsity member, went 2-for-2 with a walk and scored twice. He also helped Mitchell Glause on the mound with some solid defensive plays. Despite being known for his pitching, the Wayne State recruit displayed his all-around baseball skills in the final.
“Really I just do whatever the team needs me to do. When I get the ball every fifth day, I try to throw strikes and give my team a chance to win,” Sintek said. “When I am in the field I try to play a really good third base and put together good at-bats at the dish.”
The Fremont offense was able to put up six runs but the real story was about Mitchell Glause. He threw a complete game seven-hitter while striking out four. It was his second win of the tournament with this one advancing the Seniors to the American State Tournament at Omaha Creighton Prep.
“I think the thing that helped me the most was knowing I had a great defense behind me,” Glause said. “They were able to put the ball in play a lot so knowing I had a defense behind me really helped me stay confident and get through the game. I just try to stay composed at all times and not change my emotion. ... If I do allow a run, I feel confident that our offense is going to be able to come out and match that if not give us a lead.”
Hayden also commended Glause for staying composed and being able to step up in the biggest game so far of the summer season.
“With Mitchell, he is going to keep that constant competitive spirit and he does not get rattled very much at all. He stays level and is never too high or too low,” the coach said. “He does that probably as well as any kid I have coached, if I am being honest. He is always in control of his emotions and that is what you have to do in a big game like tonight and he did a great job of that.”
Meanwhile, Gretna will be heading to the National state tournament in Kearney after failing to score off of Glause and committing several key errors that put to bed any chance of winning the game.
Evan Beran collected two hits for Gretna. Bryant Jeary, Kaden Conrad, Joeseph Weis, Mason Graver, and Quinn Mason all added a hit.
Lane Hartman took the loss. He allowed five runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks in two innings of work. Nolan Eby allowed one run in three innings while Hunter Fotoplus worked a scoreless sixth.
FSB will face the host team at 10 Saturday morning at Prep. Other first-round games include: Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn South at 1 p.m.; Hastings vs. Millard South at 4; and Papillion South vs. Lincoln North Star at 7.