First State Bank offense keeps rolling in win over Beatrice

The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors kept their offense rolling Wednesday night in their home opener, beating Beatrice 13-5 in five innings.

Post 20 is 6-1 on the year, having scored eight or more runs in all six of their wins.

First State Bank set the tone in the opening inning, scoring six runs on five hits while bringing 11 batters to the plate.

“When we are aggressive early in counts and can get on base and put pressure on the base paths, that makes us a whole different team offensively,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden. “We did a really good job of controlling those things.”

Carter Sintek put the first runs on the board with a two RBI triple, then came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Quinn Gossett.

The next five Post 20 batters reached base with Jackson Cyza scoring on a Cooper Weitzel single to make it 4-0 First State Bank.

Julius Cortes capped the inning with a two RBI single he snuck under the glove of the Beatrice third baseman - his second hit of the inning after starting the game with a single. “

He finished the day 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk, three RBI and two runs score.

“He’s got to be our starter and the guy who sets the tone for us and he does a really good job of that,” Hayden said.

Beatrice got two runs back in the top of the third off reliever Dom Escovedo as First State Bank split the five innings between three pitchers.

Landon Mueller got the start, working through two frames with two strikeouts and a walk while allowing two hits.

Escovedo allowed three hits in total, putting up a scoreless frame in the fourth.

First State Bank got a run back in the home half of the third as a one-out triple by Jax Sorensen turned into a run on a hit from Cortes.

Sintek laced his second triple of the night in the fourth then scored on a wild pitch to extend Post 20’s lead to 8-2.

Ryan Winter worked the final inning, yielding three runs on two hits and two walks. He recorded all three outs via the strikeouts as Beatrice pulled within three, 8-5.

First State Bank induced the run-rule with five runs in bottom of the frame.

Cal Janke started the scoring with a two-run double with the bases loaded.

Sintek notched his third extra base hit of the evening when his pop fly to shallow center field was lost by the Beatrice defense allowing him to trot into second as two runs score.

Beatrice similarly misplayed Mueller’s single in the next at-bat, allowing Sintek to score from second for the walk-off win.

First State Bank returns to the diamond at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, traveling to Lincoln Southwest.

