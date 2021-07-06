First State Bank Seniors fall in doubleheader with Gretna

The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors fell 8-3 and 4-1 to Gretna Monday night in a home doubleheader.
First State Bank’s record falls to 12-10 following the pair of loss.
Gretna 8, FSB 3
Post 20 fell behind early and never recovered in the opening game of the day.
Gretna battered starter Sam Gifford for two runs in the first and second inning and a run in the third to hold a 5-0 lead through five innings.
First State Bank chipped away at Gretna’s lead in the bottom of the fifth, plating a pair of runs.
Post 20 loaded the bases with Jack Cooper reaching on a lead-off error followed by a walk to Conner Richmond and a single from Dawson Glause.
Carter Sintek produced an RBI single up the middle for First State Bank’s first run of the night and kept the bases loaded.
Camden McKenzie drew a four-pitch walk for the second run of the frame, but Post 20 couldn’t capitalize on the runners aboard, leaving all three stranded as the frame ended on a groundout.
Gretna tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh, widening their advantage to 8-2 going into the final half inning.
Singles by Sintek and McKenzie allowed First State Bank to get one run back, but that was it for scoring for Post 20 in the seventh.
Gifford went all seven innings for First State Bank, striking out seven while allowing nine hits.
Gretna 4, FSB 1—8 innings
Another three-run outburst by Gretna in the top of the eighth handed First State Bank its second loss on the day.
The game went into an extra frame tied at 1-1 after Gretna produced a run in the fourth and Post 20 a run in the fifth.
Gretna unleased three runs in the top of the eighth, taking advantage of a First State Bank error and a walk by reliever Brady Benson to break open the game.
First State Bank loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half of the inning, but were unable to produce any runs.
Benson took the loss, going 2 1/3 innings while allowing three hits and striking out a pair.
Glause picked up the start, going 5 2/3 innings, scattering three hits and punching out nine.
First State Bank hosts Lincoln East Wednesday with first pitch set for 4 p.m.