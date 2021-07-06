First State Bank Seniors fall in doubleheader with Gretna

The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors fell 8-3 and 4-1 to Gretna Monday night in a home doubleheader.

First State Bank’s record falls to 12-10 following the pair of loss.

Gretna 8, FSB 3

Post 20 fell behind early and never recovered in the opening game of the day.

Gretna battered starter Sam Gifford for two runs in the first and second inning and a run in the third to hold a 5-0 lead through five innings.

First State Bank chipped away at Gretna’s lead in the bottom of the fifth, plating a pair of runs.

Post 20 loaded the bases with Jack Cooper reaching on a lead-off error followed by a walk to Conner Richmond and a single from Dawson Glause.

Carter Sintek produced an RBI single up the middle for First State Bank’s first run of the night and kept the bases loaded.

Camden McKenzie drew a four-pitch walk for the second run of the frame, but Post 20 couldn’t capitalize on the runners aboard, leaving all three stranded as the frame ended on a groundout.

Gretna tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh, widening their advantage to 8-2 going into the final half inning.