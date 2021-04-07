First State Bank & Trust providing free celebratory yard signs to graduates

“We are really pleased to offer free graduation signs to our local seniors. We saw how much this was appreciated last year and felt that this would be a worthwhile project to continue. We are so impressed with the way our local youth have adapted to the changes in the past year and this is just a small way that we can help recognize and celebrate these students,” said Chuck Johannsen, president of First State Bank & Trust Company. “Max D, one of our local printers, makes it so easy for us to sponsor and for graduates to place their orders.”