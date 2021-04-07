First State Bank & Trust providing free celebratory yard signs to graduates

Yard signs are once again being made available to graduating seniors in the Fremont community to celebrate their upcoming graduation.
First State Bank & Trust Company of Fremont, with the help of Max D Designs, Printing & More, are offering free graduate signs for all Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School seniors.
“We are really pleased to offer free graduation signs to our local seniors. We saw how much this was appreciated last year and felt that this would be a worthwhile project to continue. We are so impressed with the way our local youth have adapted to the changes in the past year and this is just a small way that we can help recognize and celebrate these students,” said Chuck Johannsen, president of First State Bank & Trust Company. “Max D, one of our local printers, makes it so easy for us to sponsor and for graduates to place their orders.”
Additionally, Max D is offering a variety of customized signs. To place your order for the general or customized signs, go to http://www.maxdesigns.com. Seniors graduating from Logan View, Cedar Bluffs, Arlington, North Bend Central and DC West can also purchase signage through the Max D website.