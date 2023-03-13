The Midland women's wrestling team sent five competitors to the 2023 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Championship Saturday and returned with a 24th place finish in the team standings at the first iteration of the championships.

Esther Walker, seeded No. 6 at 101, opened with back-to-back wins by pinfall over Nayeli Flores Roque of Eastern Oregon (0:45) and No. 11-seeded Kayla McLinley-Johnson of Menlo (4:36).

Walker lost in the quarterfinal match to No. 3-seeded Esthela Trevino of Southern Oregon by tech fall (10-0) and then lost to Karina Vang of Doane (10-0) in the consolation bracket, falling short of matching her third place finish from nationals a year ago.

Zoe Omura won her first match at 101 winning by tech fall (11-0) in 54 seconds.

In the next round, she faced No. 8-seeded Jas Alexander of Grand View and fell by pin (1:29). She bounced back with a win by decision (10-6) over Angelina Castaneda of Cumberlands to advance in the consolation bracket. Her season came to a close with a loss by tech fall to Karina Vang of Doane (10-0).

Ashlee Palimo’o drew No. 2-seeded Erin Redford of Eastern Oregon in her first match. She dropped her first bout, losing by tech fall (10-0) to the Mountaineer. In the consolation bracket, Palimo’o received a bye before facing No. 10-seeded Gianna Moreno of Friends.

Palimo’o won by decision (4-2) to keep her season alive then was pinned in the following round.

Emily Paulino (130) and Kacey Lee Pua (170) each lost both of their bouts in the tournament.

Southern Oregon University, one of four teams with a full roster of 12 wrestlers won the championship with three individual champions. Rounding out the top four teams were Life University, Grand View University, and Menlo College.