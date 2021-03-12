Fliam, Rincon twirl shutouts for Midland softball

A pair of shutout performances from the Midland softball pitching staff highlighted a 2-0 day at the McPherson Invite on Thursday with the Warriors picking up a 6-0 win over Friends and an 8-0 run-rule win over Presentation College.
Midland improves to 9-2 on the year with four of the wins being shutouts.
Game One: Midland 6, Friends University 0
Katlin Anders got things started in the first inning after ripping a two-out triple to right field.
Sierra Athow put the ball in play, leading to an error by the third baseman, bringing Anders home for the first run of the day.
Carly Pfitzer had enough of the waiting around after both sides traded scoreless innings, driving her fourth home run of the season over the left-field fence to bring the score to 2-0.
The Warriors pulled ahead to a 5-0 lead in the sixth inning after RBI hits from Roni Foote, Athow, and Pfitzer.
Midland tacked on another run in the seventh to claim a 6-0 win.
Hailee Fliam went the distance in the circle, scattering five hits and striking out five in the shutout effort.
Game Two: Midland 8, Presentation College 0 (5 innings)
The Warriors turned up the pressure early as back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases in the first inning.
Athow came through with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Emily Prai from third for a 1-0 lead.
Bobbi Singleton pushed another run across after putting the ball in play. The third run of the inning scored on a single up the middle by Roni Foote.
Aliyah Rincon started her pitching day with three strikeouts to close out the first inning.
Midland extended its lead to 5-0 in the top of the second after a triple from Andrea Cespedes brought a pair home.
The lead moved to 7-0 early in the third inning when Pfitzer hit her second homer of the day, this time a two-run shot, over the center-field wall.
Another run would score in the inning, bringing the score to 8-0.
Rincon continued to work her magic in the circle and keeping the opposition off the scoreboard, giving Midland the run-rule win.
She struckout 10 and allowed just one hit in the win.
Midland (9-2) will have a quick turnaround with a pair of games on March 12 in York, Nebraska. The Warriors will take on Cottey College at 2:00 p.m. and (RV) Dickinson State University at 4:00 p.m. to wrap up the road trip.