Fliam, Rincon twirl shutouts for Midland softball

The Warriors turned up the pressure early as back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases in the first inning.

Athow came through with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Emily Prai from third for a 1-0 lead.

Bobbi Singleton pushed another run across after putting the ball in play. The third run of the inning scored on a single up the middle by Roni Foote.

Aliyah Rincon started her pitching day with three strikeouts to close out the first inning.

Midland extended its lead to 5-0 in the top of the second after a triple from Andrea Cespedes brought a pair home.

The lead moved to 7-0 early in the third inning when Pfitzer hit her second homer of the day, this time a two-run shot, over the center-field wall.

Another run would score in the inning, bringing the score to 8-0.

Rincon continued to work her magic in the circle and keeping the opposition off the scoreboard, giving Midland the run-rule win.

She struckout 10 and allowed just one hit in the win.