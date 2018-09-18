Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics encouraged parents to get their children immunized against the flu as soon as possible, but by the end of October at the latest.
However, a new study, by Kaiser Permanente Northern California, showed the risk of contracting the flu climbs about 16 percent every 28 days after vaccination. That means people could be less protected during the height of flu season if they get vaccinated at the beginning of September.
With this conflicting advice, what’s a good health-conscious consumer to do?
Get that immunization when it’s convenient, even now, because some immunization is better than none, and predicting the timing of flu is risky, two public health experts say.
The problem with the flu is that it’s unpredictable, said Tim Timmons, communicable disease specialist with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
It’s hard to say what’s the best time to get the flu vaccination because we don’t know when the flu is going to show up, he said.
Typically, mid- to late December or January is the height of flu season. “But we’ve had seasons where it was late January and into February before we started seeing flu activity. And one year, 2004-05, flu activity increased in mid-October, said Timmons, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the local health department.
“I remember that year well because we normally would start flu vaccine the first of October. We had to really rush to get the vaccine to people,” he said.
The last thing we want to do is wait until the flu shows up to encourage immunization, according to Timmons. If that happens, there will be many people unvaccinated, and flu activity is going to increase rapidly.
“Any time there is an opportunity to get a flu vaccination, that is a great time to do it,” says Dr. Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist.
“You certainly want to get it 14 days before you get exposed. But you never know when that will be,” he said.
So if you are going to see a doctor in September or October, you probably should get the vaccine while you’re there.
The Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend getting a flu shot before the end of October, in order to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated.
Even if the protection wanes, and even if the immunization for that year doesn’t exactly match the flu strain, being vaccinated is better than no protection.
A vaccination, even if it does not prevent getting the flu, reduces the severity of the flu, reduces the risk of hospitalization and reduces the number of flu-related fatalities, Safranek said.
“We wish we had that silver bullet that protects you perfectly,” but an imperfect vaccine still cuts down on the risk, he said.
And it’s never too late to get the vaccine. The last couple of years, influenza B showed up late in the season after influenza A activity peaked, Timmons said.
Young children, ages 6 months to 8 years, require two doses, four weeks apart, so they should receive their first dose as soon as possible after the vaccine becomes available, according to information from the CDC.
Though the CDC encourages everyone to get a flu vaccination, they strongly recommend vaccinations for young children, older adults, pregnant women, children and adults with chronic diseases or immunosuppression, people who are extremely obese and residents of long-term care facilities.