Flynn reaches 600 career wins in rout of Grand Island

Fremont head coach Kelly Flynn joined an elusive group of coaches with the Tigers 68-27 win over Grand Island in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament consolation game.

Flynn became just the sixth girls basketball coach all-time in the state to ascend to 600 career wins. In his five years at Fremont, he has accumulated 92 victories. The bulk of his wins coming during his dynasty run with South Sioux City.

He is one of two active coaches to reach the milestone, along with DC West’s Russ Ninemire (621 wins). Former Lincoln Southeast coach John Larsen tops the all-time standings with 638 wins.

The Tigers (3-4) buried the Islanders early in the Thursday afternoon contest, holding Grand Island to just three points in the first quarter with building a 17-3 lead.

By halftime, Fremont’s lead grew to 37-11.

Kate Denker led all scorers with 19 points, connecting on a pair of three’s and going 5 of 11 at the free throw line.

Jenna McClain and Chasity Buschmeyer joined Denker in double-figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Fremont's next game comes in 2023, traveling to Columbus at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.