If you're not following us on Facebook, you're missing out.
When you follow us on Facebook, you'll see breaking stories, the stories that folks are talking about, great deals, and you'll be able to jump into the conversation.
We post breaking news quickly to your Facebook feed, where you can share it and see the conversation that's building around it. And, of course, on Facebook it's easy to share what's important to you.
It's just another way we deliver the news. Whether it's via email, text, news alert, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, fremonttribune.com or the traditional printed page, we'll get you what you need to know. Just go to facebook.com/thefremonttribune.