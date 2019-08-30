Football opener

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 30, 2019 @ 10:06 pm
The Fremont High Tigers take the field to begin football season against Lincoln NE. Results were not available at press time. Check game coverage at www.fremonttribune.com
Sports Editor
