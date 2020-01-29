The former Caril Ann Fugate is asking for a pardon for a first-degree murder and felony robbery charge for which she was convicted 61 years ago along with her boyfriend, Charlie Starkweather.
Caril Ann Clair, 76, of Michigan, has been considering applying for the pardon since 2014.
Her pardon application, first filed in 2017, will be considered by the Nebraska Pardons Board on Feb. 18. According to the agenda, the board will not hear any testimony on that day on applications for pardons for criminal convictions. She is not requesting authorization to possess a firearm.
Lincoln attorney John Stevens Berry Sr. and Linda Battisti, who together wrote “The Twelfth Victim, the Innocence of Caril Fugate in the Starkweather Murder Rampage,” have said Clair was a victim rather than an accomplice in the crime. A pardon would be one more step in clearing her name and her image.
She was sentenced on the charges Dec. 20, 1958. At the time, said her attorney, John S. Berry, she was the youngest person in the country to be tried for first-degree murder.
In her application for pardon, Clair said she was abducted and held captive by Starkweather.
The rampage began on a January day when Fugate was a 14-year-old eighth grader at Whittier Junior High in Lincoln.
“I was terrified and did whatever he wanted me to, as he told me his gang had my family held hostage and they would be murdered if I didn’t do what he said,” she wrote.
She said she was present when he killed Robert Jensen on a gravel road outside the small town of Bennet. Starkweather confessed to firing the fatal shots that killed Jensen, 17, and Carol King, 16.
“On (Starkweather’s) instructions, I did handle money he took from Jensen,” she wrote.
A relative of King’s, Dave Ellis of Lincoln, had not yet been born when King was killed by Starkweather, but his mother, King’s cousin, had saved all the newspaper clippings about the crime and he had heard her talk about her memories.
When he came across the clippings after his mother died, he said, it took his breath away. It was like reliving history.
He said he would oppose any pardon for Clair. The crimes that happened in that schoolhouse cellar King and Jensen were taken to were horrendous, and the 14-year-old Fugate was there. King was raped and a female body part cut off, he said.
“It was gruesome. ... It was a hard thing for the family,” he said. “It wasn’t talked about much because it was too hard to talk about. There were a lot of scars that were carried.”
There’s only two people who know the truth, Ellis said. One is dead, and Clair has had plenty of time to rehearse her story.
Clair said Starkweather, at first, had made statements that his companion was innocent of any crime. But when she wrote him a note after they were captured saying she did not want to see him, as a sheriff had suggested she do, he changed his testimony, and she was convicted, she said, because he lied to the jury.
Altogether, Starkweather killed 10 people during his murderous spree.
The book lays out the argument that Caril Ann Fugate did not know Starkweather had killed her parents and sister, and that he forced her to accompany him. Berry said she was mistreated by Starkweather and by the criminal justice system after the two were brought back to Lincoln from Wyoming.
Starkweather was executed in June 1959.
In the application, Clair gave her reason for requesting a pardon.
She said when she opened the door to her home on that fateful day, she knew something was wrong. It was the first time ever her mother wasn’t there to greet her, and her baby sister didn’t run to her arms.
Instead, a rifle was stuck in her face, and Starkweather threatened her with the death of her family.
“I ran away from Starkweather at my first chance and told a Wyoming deputy who he was and what he had done,” she wrote. “This led to his capture soon afterwards.”
She said she didn’t hear about her family’s death until she was in a cell in Gering. She had been heavily sedated, she said, and was in and out of consciousness. It wasn’t until she returned to Lincoln and her sister Barbara told her of the deaths that she realized what had happened.
“The idea that posterity has been made to believe that I knew about and/or witnessed the death of my beloved family, and left with Starkweather willingly on a murder spree is too much for me to bear anymore,” she said.
“Receiving a pardon may somehow alleviate this terrible burden.”
Clair was critically injured in 2013 and her husband Frederick, 81, killed in a car wreck between their home in Ohio and Battle Creek, Michigan. Her right arm and leg each were broken in several places in the accident, and for months, she was unable to move her right side.
Attorney Berry said in the application Clair spent 17 years in prison for a crime she did not commit. A lot has changed in the law since she was convicted, and in society’s understandings of the developmental stages of a minor’s mind, and post traumatic stress disorder, he said.
Clair’s fear of Starkweather and for the safety of her family, the stress from being present at his murders, and her young age could help explain her failure to escape from him, Berry said.
Evidence that would have been helpful to her defense either disappeared or was not presented prior to her trial, he said. Shortly after Clair’s arrest, she was interrogated 17 hours without an attorney, even though she had requested one.
The use of Starkweather as the chief witness in her trial was “especially troubling,” Berry said.
“His credibility is undeniably problematic, as he was already a convicted murderer sentenced to death.”
Included in the application was a letter of support for her pardon from Liza Ward, the granddaughter of C. Lauer and Clara Ward, two of Starkweather’s victims. The issue, she said, is morally complex and her intention is that the victims in no way be forgotten or their losses diminished.
But her deep research, she said, has led her to be able to discern fact from supposition and myth from reality.
“The point has been reached where I believe the right thing to do, the only thing left to do, is to speak up about what the facts seem to indicate,” she said.
Fugate was young and could see no way out of the Starkweather nightmare and her participation was involuntary, she said.