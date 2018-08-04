COLUMBUS — A former Scotus Central Catholic golf coach will be sentenced next month for forgery in a scheme to take out multiple loans on an insurance policy owned by his in-laws and later depositing the funds into his own private business account.
Karl Dierman, 54, of Lincoln, will be sentenced Sept. 4 after entering his no contest plea to second-degree forgery in Platte County District Court after reaching a deal with the county attorney’s office to dismiss 11 other similar forgery counts.
The forgery scheme occurred during about a 15-month period in 2011-12.
Dierman last coached for the Shamrocks in the spring of 2017.
Judge Robert Steinke scheduled Dierman for sentencing Sept. 4 for the lone Class IV felony, which carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment, 12 months of post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine.
Dierman was convicted of one count of fraudulently applying for a loan for a total of $837.25. The judge also ordered the former coach to pay $14,500 in restitution for the the loans involving the other 11 forgery counts.
A few of the other fraudulent loan payments totaled $8,539, $7,500, $2,960 and $2,132.
Court documents described a deception in which Dierman requested a cash loan payment against an insurance policy with Mass Mutual Financial Group listing his in-laws Robert C. and Joan M. Kluck as the insureds and identifying the payee as his wife Kelli Dierman.
Karl Dierman pleaded to forging his in-laws signatures on the loan application and when the payment was received, he forged his wife’s signature to deposit the funds in his business account, which she had no control over.
The prosecution contended Robert Kluck, who has since died, was suffering from a diminished mental capacity at the time of the forgeries was not competent to sign loan application forms.